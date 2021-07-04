First family to arrive under Sandbox scheme ‘privileged’ to be in Phuket

PHUKET: The first family to arrive in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme said they felt “very privileged and lucky to be here,” in an interview conducted by the Phuket Info Center yesterday (July 3).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 July 2021, 02:49PM

Darren and Supattra Sellers and their family. Photo: Phuket Info Center screenshot

The Sellers family, who live in Abu Dhabi, arrived on the island at 10:20am on flight EY430 from Abu Dhabi on Thursday (July 1). Of the 44 passengers onboard, 23 disembarked in Phuket while the rest went on to Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.

Darren Lee Sellers was joined by his wife Supattra and their young son and daughter and are staying at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay. It was not stated how long they will be staying in Phuket.

When asked how they felt being the first family to arrive under the Phuket Sandbox program, Darren replied: “We feel very privileged to be the first family to arrive and feel lucky to be here.

“We are very happy to be back in Phuket again after two years of being unable to travel and we are really looking forward to the various facilities that Phuket has to offer.”

Darren added that the family decided to choose Phuket primarily due to the Sandbox scheme that was implemented to welcome back foreign tourists to the island.

“There are processes that you have to go through to get here but once you understand what is required and you can prepare well it is very easy and straight forward,” he said.

“Additionally we received help from the resort and the embassy which made the whole process really very easy.”

When asked why the family chose to stay at Angsana Laguna Phuket both children were quick to respond with “because of kids stuff and the many activities!”

Darren added that the family researched and Angsana seemed the perfect fit. It offers a range of activities to keep the children entertained through the kids club, there are golf facilities available, something that appealed to golf fan Darren, there is the Laguna, amazing mountain views and the beautiful beaches.

“Also the local food is amazing,” added Supattra.

“We received a very warm welcome and the Thai hospitality has been phenomenal,” Darren said.

“We feel very happy and lucky to be able to be here,” he concluded.