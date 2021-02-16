BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First COVID shots by month-end, says Anutin

First COVID shots by month-end, says Anutin

THAILAND: The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in Thailand will begin by the end of this month as the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine are scheduled to arrive on Feb 24, the government said yesterday (Feb 15).

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 February 2021, 09:10AM

Anutin: Jabs to be shipped Feb 20. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Anutin: Jabs to be shipped Feb 20. Photo: Bangkok Post.

At most, three days will be required for the final inspection of the imported vaccines before vaccinations actually begin, it added.

China’s Sinovac Biotech had confirmed that production of 200,000 doses for Thailand with the vaccines ready for shipment on Feb 20, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday.

The Department of Medical Sciences will then inspect the vaccines one last time to ensure the delivered product meets standards and are as effective as declared to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he added.

“The inoculation programme will begin right away after the department confirms the vaccine is good to go,” he said.

Department of Disease Control general-director Opas Karnkawinpong said the final inspection of the imported vaccine, termed as lot release, will take two to three days at most.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after the first lot of vaccine arrives and is administered to at-risk groups, the second batch of 800,000 doses and the third batch of one million doses will follow.

These batches will be administered as the second shot for people who have already received their first jab and as the first shot for others, he said.

Migrant workers will be another group to be given priority in the vaccination programme, other than frontline healthcare workers and the people with underlying health conditions, he said.

As there still won’t be enough jabs for everyone, social distancing and mask wearing will continue to be important COVID-prevention measures, he said.

Twenty-six million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca will arrive some time between May and June and another 35 million doses will then follow, said the premier.

While a similar COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is still pending FDA registration for emergency use in Thailand, the government is also in talks with Moderna Inc and Pfizer over the registration of their vaccines for use here, said Gen Prayut.

FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum confirmed the registration of the Sinovac shot will we done on time.

Johnson & Johnson was supplying more documentation to support its request for the registration of its COVID-19 vaccine, while Moderna had enquired about the vaccination registration process, said Dr Paisarn.

From this month until around May, the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers and at-risk groups in areas where the outbreak situation is rated as critical, said Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

And later from June until December, the vaccination programme will cover more groups of people, especially those living in popular tourist destinations, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16
Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies
Knight Frank releases report on ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market 2020, Outlook 2021’
Free rabies vaccination campaign launching in Chalong
Arrivals from Bangkok may face quarantine in Phang Nga
Extended quarantine for returnees from Africa considered
Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon
Aid deadline pushed back after registration ‘havoc’
Cabinet approves B50bn in loans for tourism sector
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Was the man found in Phuket drainpipe killed? Volunteer medic beaten at Bangkok protest! || February 15
Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 
Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving
Rewat takes office as PPAO President
Phuket marks a COVID Valentine’s Day

 

Phuket community
Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

If true then how come the domain reg was 15 months ago - it was all renewed in January - and all na...(Read More)

Ricciardo aiming for McLaren podium as Norris warns of pressure

I wonder what else Daniel Ricciardo dreams about/ After Mercedes' complete dominance for years,...(Read More)

Aid deadline pushed back after registration ‘havoc’

Well, what are they doing to make sure these people are impoverished because of the COVID crisis? Be...(Read More)

Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

It is about time Thailand should have a independent ''Flying Internal Affairs Squad', ba...(Read More)

Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban

Booze Ban. Always good for nothing. However, Thai Officialdom is always using it falsely as a '...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

“Try again“ Everyone now this it’s a gaming, you lose or win. If you complain about this, you ...(Read More)

Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam 

Well every one now this it’s a gaming, you lose or win. You all complain about this risk a ticket ...(Read More)

Phuket police officer under investigation for vehicle hit-and-run while drunk driving

A Lt of Police of RTP station Thalang will be investigated by his own friends at Thalang police stat...(Read More)

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

.... not touched by the Thai 'law'. But why to legalize foreign workers, as there is a '...(Read More)

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

Word-twisting labour Minister. That 655,000 illegals stepped forward doesn't mean there are not ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 