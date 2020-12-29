BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
First COVID-19 death in two months

THAILAND: A worker at the gambling den in Rayong province has died, the first COVID-19 death in Thailand in two months, bringing the fatalities to 61.

CoronavirusCOVID-19death
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 10:29AM

A man walks past a private clinic advertising a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkok. Photo: AFP.

The man, 45, who facilitated parking and traffic at the gambling den, had existing conditions - ischemic heart disease and diabetes, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha wrote on Facebook yesterday evening (Dec 28).

The casino worker’s death was Thailand’s first virus fatality since Nov 5, taking the total to 61 since the outbreak began in January.

He tested positive on Sunday. By early yesterday, he had difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital on his friend’s sidecar. He stopped breathing on the way.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Doctors at the hospital tried in vain for 30 minutes to save his life, Mr Satit wrote.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also yesterday ordered closures of service places under Section 3 of the 1966 Service Places Act such as places where food and drinks are served or provide live music, karaokes with hostesses or dancing, which close after 12am.

To minimise impacts, such places may continue to open if they serve food only within the allowed period, limit mumber of patrons and observe distancing, said BMA spokesperson Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwangmuang.

Jor12 | 29 December 2020 - 12:26:46 

jamstock...no

jamstock | 29 December 2020 - 10:38:53 

He had heart disease and diabetes, and he stopped breathing. Is it possible that it was a heart condition that killed him?

 

