First Chevrolet 2S Service Centre opens in Phuket

PHUKET: Chevrolet Thailand held the grand opening of its first new Chevrolet ‘2S’ Service Centre of Thailand in Phuket today (Aug 16) with its dealer, TK Automobile.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 August 2018, 11:54AM

Piyanuch Chaturaphat, Sales and Marketing General Director of Chevrolet Thailand, at the launch yesterday (Aug 16).

The centre, located on the bypass road, is open Monday to Saturday, from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

“To expand the service coverage and customer care, Chevrolet plans to open the new 2S centres offering service and spare parts under the concept of stand-alone at nationwide by 2019,” said Piyanuch Chaturaphat, Sales and Marketing General Director of Chevrolet Thailand.

“The first new stand-alone Chevrolet 2S service centre in Phuket is a facility set across 900 square meters with four car service bays,” she added.

The first new 2S service centre will be a role model, providing service that includes four car service bays, aftersales vehicle servicing, repairs and warranty work by qualified and certified Chevrolet technicians, noted a release issued at the launch.

“While vehicle service is performed, customers can relax in a lounge designed and decorated as a comfortable living space for their enjoyment. This is to better serve Chevrolet customers in Phuket and nearby provinces where there are no Chevrolet service centres,” it added.

Central Phuket

Ms Piyanuch noted, “The launch of the new 2S service centre reinforces our commitment to the Complete Care customer promise of providing our customers with convenience and world-class experience because customers are at the centre of everything we do.”

Chevrolet Complete Care program offers a wide range of services, including an optional new service program which reduces the cost of a standard service by 40% on average per interval for 2019 Colorados. This is to ensure that the customers will get a valuable service from Chevrolet, added the release.

“In the first half of 2018, Chevrolet Thailand’s sales has increased by 4% compared to the same period last year. Leading the charge was the Colorado, which saw 11% sales continue to increase compared to the same period last year,” added Ms Piyanuch.

The new 2S service centre is located at 108/201 Moo 5 Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Rd, Rassada, Muang, Phuket 83000. For more information contact the Chevrolet call center at 1734, or visit www.chevrolet.co.th

 

 

