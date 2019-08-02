Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First cannabis drugs in three weeks

First cannabis drugs in three weeks

BANGKOK: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said hospitals under his ministry will be allowed to prescribe drugs containing cannabis extract within three weeks.

health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 2 August 2019, 08:55AM

Public Health Ministry-run hospitals will be allowed to prescribe drugs containing cannabis extract within three weeks. Photo: Government Pharmaceutical Organisation

Public Health Ministry-run hospitals will be allowed to prescribe drugs containing cannabis extract within three weeks. Photo: Government Pharmaceutical Organisation

"While the drugs are in production now, I have asked that laws be amended to accommodate this move. Within 2-3 weeks, hospitals under the ministry will be allowed to prescribe drugs containing cannabis extract. Assuming good results from treatment, the policy on cannabis then will move on to the next step," he said.

He said he was not worried about foreigners coming to dominate the market for cannabis drugs in Thailand as the government is discussing with foreigners only the know-how involved in growing and processing cannabis. The concern now is whether production will be enough to meet demand, he said.

The Department of Medical Service said on Wednesday the first batch of cannabis-derived drugs manufactured by the Governmental Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) to be distributed to hospitals early next month has fallen short of the amount expected.

The GPO hopes to provide around 4,000 bottles of cannabis-derived drugs containing five miligrammes each to the department in the first batch. The GPO will distribute the narcotic-based drug to hospitals nationwide under a regulation in which doctors and pharmacists must have a licence to prescribe the drug to patients.

Somsak Akkslip, the department's chief, said the department plans to launch a "consultant clinic" to patients seeking cannabis treatment nationwide by the end of next month. The clinic will decide which patients should receive the treatment.

Due to limited production capacity, not all patients can access the cannabis-based treatment for the time being. Patients suffering from side-effects from cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis will be the first priority, according to the department.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

"The problem is we have less of the CBD-based cannabis drug, which is effective for those patients. But the first mainly contains THC-based drug, which is mostly available for study and research," he said.

However, he added the department has started to plant around 20,000 cannabis trees, which are expected to yield CBD-based 250,000 miligrammes by the end of December, to serve 2,000 patients.

In a bid to pave a way for the cannabis medical treatment services, Marut Jirasrattasiri, chief of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said the department is ready to provide cannabis oil, originally produced by green activist Daycha Siripatra who described himself as a folk medicine practitioner.

"We will be able to provide the cannabis oil to all 12 public health regions by August. The formula, based on Mr Daycha's original, is produced to a high standard of safety and efficiency," he told a seminar at the National Health Routine to Research Forum held in Khon Kaen.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bombs rattle Bangkok during Asean summit
Loud bangs at BTS station, other areas in Bangkok
Police hunt killer after man gunned down on Rawai main road
Man injured as pickup wipes out in Kathu
PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards shortlisted nominees revealed
Phuket car tax ‘Drive Thru’ a revving success
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unwanted newborn murder! Ignoring red flags? 43 days lost! || August 1
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches
Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab
Major power outage to hit southern Patong to Paradise Beach
Benz crash driver avoids jail
Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued
Lottery Office to launch ‘Thai Zodiac’ game
Central Retail gears up for listing

 

Phuket community
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Mr e, this part, of your comment, although sarcastic, is true "Yes, never listen to what any Th...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Long-awaited experienced, qualified lifeguards," have their "qualifications" be...(Read More)

Benz crash driver avoids jail

And so we see now how you can buy off your criminal acts in Thailand. Of course, banned from drinki...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

"[Marine] officers have previously asked for co-operation from fishermen to not leave their dis...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Great they are back, but why use long shorts? it gets heavy in the water you swim more slowly and i...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Good news. Happy to see that there are finally lifeguards posted at Surin Beach. Understand there ar...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Dot Property Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party

 