First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

CHIANG RAI: The first four boys made their way out through the flooded Tham Luang cave this evening (July 8), and were immediately airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 July 2018, 08:23PM

Two ambulance are seen leaving the military airport in Chiang Rai to a nearby hospital after taking passengers from a helicopter as divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave this evening (July 8). Photo: AFP

The first two emerged from the entrance of the cave shortly before 6pm.

One of the first boys to emerge from the labyrinthine cave network in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, was Mongkol Boonpiem, 13, according to sources. The name of the other was not immediately released.

The third boy came out of the cave at 7:15pm, sources in the operation said, adding three others had reached Chamber 3 and they are being assessed their health conditions before rescuers take them out of the cave.

The Royal Thai Navy Seal confirmed later that three had been safely escorted out of the flooded cave. It added later that the fourth was brought out of the cave at 7:47pm.

The first ambulances carrying the first two boys have arrived at Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital, where the boys will receive medical treatment. The third boy will soon be airlifted to the hospital.

A source said the rest of the group will be taken out in a later stage.

The remaining boys and their coach will follow during the final stage of the week-long operation after rescuers decided today to bring the 13 out at 10am due to concerns that more rainfall could send more water into the cave. Rescuers earlier expected the first arrivals at the cave mouth at about 9pm.

All are members of the Mu Pa Academy Mae Sai football club. Twelve young footballers and their coach, Ekkapol Chantawong, entered the cave on June 23 and floodwater blocked their return, leading to one of the largest rescue operations in the history of the country.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

