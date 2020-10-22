Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First batch of tourists COVID-free

First batch of tourists COVID-free

THAILAND: The result of the first COVID-19 test on arrival for 39 Chinese tourists who travelled using the special tourist visa reported no positive cases.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 October 2020, 10:25AM

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

Another two groups from China are scheduled to arrive on Oct 26 and Oct 28, while Scandinavian travellers queue up for November, said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister.

He said the ministry has not received additional inbound requests from other countries.

The ministry plans to consider the consequences from the first stage of reopening.

If a new flow of tourists arrive without any positive cases, the government is ready to implement a more relaxed quarantine, but this requires approval from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration first, said Mr Phiphat.

“Europe now faces a second wave,” he said. “The Tourism and Sports and Foreign ministries will allow tourists from low-risk cities with zero new cases for more than 30 days.”

The Tourism and Sports Ministry reported tourism receipts in the first nine months were B655 billion, down 70.6% from the same period last year, or a decrease of B1.57 trillion.

The number of international arrivals dropped 77.3% year-on-year, as the figure remained at 6.69 million for six consecutive months from April to September.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

International revenue was stagnant at B332bn, down 77% or B1.1trn shy of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism from January to September totalled 52.7 million trips, a plunge of 54.7%. Local tourism contributed 323 billion baht to the economy, down 59.5% year-on-year, a decrease of B474bn.

Domestic trips gradually picked up since the government relaxed some restrictions on interprovincial travel in July. September accounted for 8.58 million domestic trips, the highest monthly figure since the outbreak, yet still 35% less than the tally for September 2019.

Mr Phiphat said the number of domestic trips is expected to reach 9-10 million during the high season thanks to nice weather and the domestic stimulus campaign, which has been extended to Jan 31, 2021.

However, the average hotel occupancy rate nationwide in September remained soft at only 27.9%. The ministry reported hotels in second-tier provinces, especially small cities, had a faster recovery than hotels in major provinces, which rely heavily on foreign tourists and often have a glut of accommodation.

The volume of domestic air flights was 16,229 in September, reported Aeronautical Radio of Thailand. For provincial airports, Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of flights at 3,382, followed by Phuket (2,160), Hat Yai (2,101) and Nakhon Si Thammarat (1,584).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 October 2020 - 07:55:48 

Is China not banning outgoing tour groups?  Or is that only counting for Beijing? Where are these Chinese coming from?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21
Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 