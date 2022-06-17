Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Firms push for softer tourism rules

Firms push for softer tourism rules

BANGKOK: Tourism-related operators are encouraging the government to ease restrictions further to drive the economy as well as lift the state of emergency.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 June 2022, 10:47AM

Foreigners and locals are seen without face masks at a bar in Bangkok. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Foreigners and locals are seen without face masks at a bar in Bangkok. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association, said the main concern after the country’s reopening is a lack of workers as many former employees are not confident about returning because of the instability of tourism demand, reports the Bangkok Post.

Speaking at the “Thailand Moving Together” seminar on Thursday (June 16), Ms Marisa said many countries already lifted mask mandates and Thailand should adopt the same policy, leaving each company or individual person to decide on their own whether to mask up.

The event was organised by the Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports ministries, with representatives from nine business associations.

Nantida Atiset, Vice-President of international marketing at Phuket Tourist Association, said the industry is at a crossroads in terms of welcoming back tourists, with success dependent on the removal of the Thailand Pass system.

Air connectivity needs to be enhanced by extending air traffic rights with India to increase capacity and offering support for chartered flights, particularly from Russia, she said.

Ms Nantida said Phuket is ready to be the pilot destination for a regulatory guillotine to reform outdated laws and create positive change for the future.

India has replaced China as a major tourism source market as the population size is similar, said Somsong Sachaphimukh, Vice-President of the Tourism Council of Thailand.

She said 300-400 Indian couples are planning wedding ceremonies in Thailand this year. The Diwali festival in October will also drive this market, along with the celebration of 75th anniversary of India-Thailand diplomatic relations.

“Attractive policies such as an exemption for visa-on-arrival fees and the extension of stays up to 45 days will lure more Indian travellers,” Ms Somsong said.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, President of the Khao San Business Association, said the government has to revoke the state of emergency and the Communicable Disease Act of 2015, which affected travel sentiment as some insurance policies refuse to provide cover under that law.

Moreover, operating hours for nightlife businesses need to be extended beyond closing time before the pandemic, he said. Companies within specific zones should be able to operate until 4-5am, both in Bangkok and major tourist cities such as Phuket and Pattaya, said Mr Sanga.

Representatives from the Airlines Association of Thailand said airlines should not be responsible for collecting the B300 tourism tax as local and overseas airlines have different booking systems.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1
Some cannabis regulations issued
EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid
Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road
EU praises push to boost labour rights
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

When DKK googles he will see there is no 'maybe'. There are more than 32 countries, all with...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

That construction has been going on much longer than a year. More like 3 years. They don't have ...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

Quite common on the roads here to hit roadworks , holes and other obstructions that are never proper...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Comedy Club
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property

 