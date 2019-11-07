Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

PHUKET: Local officials and hotel operators have been reminded that the setting off of fireworks or the launching of khom loy (airborne fire lanterns) near Phuket International Airport is banned during the Loy Krathong festival and throughout the New Year celebrations.

cultureSafetytourismtransportmarine
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 November 2019, 04:54PM

Phuket International Airport Deputy General Manager Vijit Keawsaitiam issued the reminder that all fireworks and khom loy fire lanterns were banned near the airport for safety reasons at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket International Airport Deputy General Manager Vijit Keawsaitiam issued the reminder that all fireworks and khom loy fire lanterns were banned near the airport for safety reasons at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket International Airport Deputy General Manager Vijit Keawsaitiam issued the reminder at a meeting held yesterday (Nov 6).

Mr Vijit said that fireworks and fire lanterns are dangerous and may cause problems with air traffic.

The airborne lanterns distract pilots during takeoffs and landings, and lanterns caught in an airplane engine may cause an explosion, he said.

“I want to ask for cooperation to not use fireworks and fire lanterns in any activity for safety reasons and to prevent any accidents from happening to flights during our tourism peak season,” Mr Vijit explained.

In previous years, airport safety representatives have pointed out that individuals releasing Kom Loy, Kom Kwan, fireworks and drones in the surrounding area of the airport will be guilty of the following offenses:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000.

Meanwhile, The Phuket Marine Office has issued a notice for all marine transport operators to observe safety protocols for the upcoming Loy Krathong festivities next Monday (Nov 11), including reminding boat captains not to be drunk at the helm.

Boat passengers are banned from drinking alcohol, too, said the notice, issued by Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong.

The notice was addressed to all pier operators, boat captains and even to passengers in Phuket looking to board a water vessel during the festival.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Regarding Loy Krathong on November 11, when krathong will be floated in rivers, lakes, reservoirs and water sources near people’s homes, I want every pier, captain and passenger to be aware of safety procedures and follow the rules,” Mr Wiwat said.

“I repeat to all officials and staff who look after piers to set up enough lights at the terminals, make sure there are enough life jackets for everyone, and that officials and staff keep a close watch on tourists,” he added.

At each pier there should be at least four lifesavers as well all the necessary safety devices set ready for use at appropriate places at each locale, Mr Wiwat explained.

“Meanwhile, boat owners must check the boat before allowing tourists on board to make sure there are the correct number of life jackets, swim rings or tubes, and fire extinguishers on the boat. The boat’s capacity must be clearly marked on the boat, and that number must not be exceeded,” he said.

Pressing the safety point home, Mr Wiwat also noted, “Captains must wait for the boat access points to be clear before pulling the boat away from the pier. If the boat is to be driven close to access points, captains must reduce. Captains who are drunk are banned from any water transportation vehicles.”

Boat should inform passengers to not use fireworks and fire lanterns while on the boat.

Addressing passengers, Mr Wiwat noted, “All passengers must put on a life jacket for safety, in case an accident happens on the water. Passengers must wear suitable clothing and sensible shoes that are easy to take off and swim. Sneakers or shoes with shoelaces are not recommended.”

Mr Wiwat also reminded passengers, “Do not stand too close when the boat is docking, and avoid standing in dangerous places on the boat while the boat is moving, such as at the very back of the boat or on cabin the roof.

After finished floating their krathong, people are asked to quickly move away from the pier to safely make room for other people, Mr Wiwat urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Escaped inmates recaptured in dramatic showdown! Woman in coma after rescue? || November 7
Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit
Bang Tao Beach vendors suspect arson as stalls torched
Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach
Russian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Karon Beach
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers
Tourism Ministry readies campaigns
Patong police arrest knife-point robber
Galileo Maritime Academy brings Capt Julius Valladares on board, expands courses
American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Terrorists kill 15 in southern checkpoint! Drug mule caught? Third tourist drowns! || November 6
Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed
Four arrested in separate Phuket drug busts
Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

 

Phuket community
Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

Seems the terrorists ( call them terrorists, 'insurgents' is to sweet named) made their day ...(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Why are teenage girls mandated to wear skirts? So as to provide the illusion (italics) of quick acc...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

For both to die, I suspect not scuba diving, but hookah, poorly maintained allowing carbon dioxide, ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

LOL. Haven't even read the article, but that headline....! So the police launch an "anti-cr...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

In article are just 2 good comments. 1: From Captain Thammawat (look better into professionality of ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

And Wiesel, the rules and standards in the recreational Scuba Dive industry are such, specially when...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Wiesel, don't talk from your crystal ball. Don't make a on nothing based statement about a P...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

This criminal is a revolving prison door. In-out-in-out. Why not lock him up for a year of 25 at on...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Arrested in 2005 for attempted rape/murder. Arrested again in 2009, so prison time was less than 4 y...(Read More)

Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

Having police constantly patrol might help,also. Very simple, easy, and effective method. Why not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show