Fireworks allowed at Phuket New Year events

PHUKET: New Year events in Phuket are allowed to feature fireworks, but organisers must have specific permission from authorities to do so and must comply with strict safety measures, an official order has announced.

tourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 December 2022, 09:39AM

Fireworks are allowed at Phuket New Year events. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram issued the order yesterday (Dec 27), marked as on behalf of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The order, in effect from Dec 30 - Jan 2, applies to “service places or establishments that are open for service in a similar manner to service establishments, hotels and non-hotel locations” the order said, generally encompassing all venues.

The order yesterday followed confusion stemming from another provincial order that was issued on Monday, ordering all officials across the island to take action against any people in their areas who do not comply with regulations regarding fireworks.

The order repeated the warning that penalties for breaching fireworks safety ordinances ranged up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both.

The order on Monday followed weeks of officials repeatedly issuing warnings against people illegally selling fireworks and people, usually tourists, setting off fireworks in public areas, namely on the beaches, and was interpreted by many people as a blanket ban on fireworks across the island.

That is not true, the order issued by Palad Somprat clearly said yesterday.

Laguna Phuket

“Phuket Province [the provincial government] would like to inform you that the Ministry of Interior does not have a policy or order requiring government agencies and establishments to refrain from organising festivals,” the order read.

However, organisers must first receive permission from local officials in order to legally conduct a fireworks display, the order noted.

Fireworks displays must be held at appropriate places, must not involve people “under the legal age”, and venues must be open for officials to inspect.

Any events for the new Year must comply with COVID health measures, such as prevention against overcrowding, and weapons and drugs are not permitted in the event areas, the order said.

Officers are empowered to inspect the venues to ensure compliance with the law “in order to ensure safety and not cause damage to the lives and property of the people and those who use the service”, the orrder read.

