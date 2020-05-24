Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire

PHUKET: Locla firefighters rescued two dogs trapped in a burning room at a house on fire in Kathu yesterday (May 23).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 May 2020, 01:33PM

Many belongings in the house were damaged by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm, confirmed Lt Peerawat Yordtor of the Kathu Police.

When police and firefighters arrived local residents were already trying to put out the fire themselves, Capt Peerawat reported.

Firefighters took command of the efforts and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.

One firefighter at the scene explained to The Phuket News, “When we arrived, the fire was burning in a bedroom, and there were two dogs suffocating from the smoke in the room.

“We rushed to take dogs out and then douse the fire,” he said.

The dogs were rushed to a pet hospital, but at last report seemed not dangerously affected by the smoke inhalation, the firefighter reported.

The owner of the house, who declined to give his name but identified himself as a former police officer, explained that he was not at home when the fire started as he had gone to his wife’s new salon.

He explained that he had left the dogs in the room because he thought he would be away only a short time.

“Normally, I always take the dogs along everywhere I go,” he said.

The fire had caused considerable damage, the former police officer added.

“Most of the stuff inside the house, electrical appliances, furniture and documents left in the house, were damaged by the fire,” he said.



“At this stage, I do not know the cost of the damage,” he added.

Lt Peerawat confirmed that the investigation into what caused the fire would have to wait until he receives a report by Forensic Police.







