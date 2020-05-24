BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire

Firefighters rescue dogs trapped in house on fire

PHUKET: Locla firefighters rescued two dogs trapped in a burning room at a house on fire in Kathu yesterday (May 23).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 May 2020, 01:33PM

Firefighters were called to the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The dogs were trapped in the bedroom, which was heavily damaged by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Many belongings in the house were damaged by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Many belongings in the house were damaged by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the Sing Thao Thani housing estate in Moo 6, Kathu, at around 2:30pm, confirmed Lt Peerawat Yordtor of the Kathu Police.

When police and firefighters arrived local residents were already trying to put out the fire themselves, Capt Peerawat reported.

Firefighters took command of the efforts and had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.

One firefighter at the scene explained to The Phuket News, “When we arrived, the fire was burning in a bedroom, and there were two dogs suffocating from the smoke in the room.

“We rushed to take dogs out and then douse the fire,” he said.

The dogs were rushed to a pet hospital, but at last report seemed not dangerously affected by the smoke inhalation, the firefighter reported.

The owner of the house, who declined to give his name but identified himself as a former police officer, explained that he was not at home when the fire started as he had gone to his wife’s new salon.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

He explained that he had left the dogs in the room because he thought he would be away only a short time.

“Normally, I always take the dogs along everywhere I go,” he said.

The fire had caused considerable damage, the former police officer added.

“Most of the stuff inside the house, electrical appliances, furniture and documents left in the house, were damaged by the fire,” he said.


“At this stage, I do not know the cost of the damage,” he added.

Lt Peerawat confirmed that the investigation into what caused the fire would have to wait until he receives a report by Forensic Police.




Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Sea Bees Diving steps up for COVID relief
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains at 226
Electricity outage to hit Karon
Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road
Health chiefs eye human trials of vaccine this year
50 MPs to grill govt over B1.97tn virus relief loans
Phuket Opinion: The waiting game
Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care
Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest COVID case, total reaches 226
Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations
Sex workers left in cold by outbreak
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao, north of the airport
Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off
Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22

 

Phuket community
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Great article. Should be red by all Phuket Officials and 'developers', as most of them are n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

"Planned serendipity" LOL. We don't seem to be able to trust the numbers, so anythi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

The real question that needs to be asked/answered is whether the focus to reopen Phuket for tourism ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The waiting game

As most Covid-19 infections are imported by people returning from abroad, it would be considered to ...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

One would expect sense about re-opening day of everything. Why on a Sunday, and not on a weekday.? T...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Numerous are the owners who desperately like to sell their nice properties on Phuket for years now. ...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

@Kurt KLM and Quantas are still seen as the "Flag carrier"of their country. Nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Returns in downturn is capital. No need for rental returns. It can sit for as long one wants....(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

In the first report , for the safety of his dog, the man should consider why his dog had been target...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

The 'strict' 51:49 ownership 'dynamic' is a idiot thai thing. What is the dynamic? ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 