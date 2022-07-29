Tengoku
Firearms seized in Chalong, Rawai drug raids

Firearms seized in Chalong, Rawai drug raids

PHUKET: Two illegal firearms were seized and five suspects arrested in two separate drug raids carried out by Phuket Provincial Police in Chalong and Rawai yesterday (July 29).

crime drugs police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 July 2022, 09:45AM

Phuket Provincial Police announced the arrests yesterday, marking the beginning of an anti-crime campaign being conducted over the long weekend.

The official dates for the campaign, led by Lt Col Pichit Thongto of the Phuket Provincial Police, are July 29-31, police reported.

The first three arrests were made at a house on Wiset Rd in Moo 5, Rawai.

Marked as a separate case in the raid was the arrest of Athiwat ‘Gift’ Sanae, 28, registered as living in Moo 4, Rawai.

Athiwat was arrested at the house in Moo 5 then taken to his house in Moo 4, where officers found him in possession of two bags containing in total 33.64 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

Police also seized four pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), a pack of clear plastic zip-lock bags, a device for consuming ice, a digital weighing scale and his Oppo A12 mobile phone.

Athiwat was taken to the Chalong Police Station and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

Marked as the second case in the same raid on the house on Wiset Rd were the arrests of Chakrit ‘Sodik’ Kangkarorb, 31, and Juthathip ‘May’ Thong-On, 24, both registered as living at different address in Moo 5, Rawai.

The couple were found in possession of 25.45g of ya ice and 794 pills of ya bah.

Officers also seized one digital weighing scale and a Vivo 1724 mobile phone, and a homemade gun with a three-inch barrel made to fire .38-calibre bullets.

In seizing the firearm, police also seized two .38-calibre bullets, one 22-calibre bullet and two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The couple were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with joint possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell and joint illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The other two arrests reported were both made at the house of Subandit ‘Dit’ Thanubamrung, 41, in Moo 9, Chalong, said the report.

Subandit was found with 1.57g of ya ice, 61 ya bah pills and three items used for consuming ya ice.

Officers seized his OPPO A16 mobile phone and a custom-made rifle with a barrel 25.5 inches long, made to fire .22-calibre bullets.

At the same house Pornthep ‘Iew’ Thepchampa, 33, registered as living at another house in Moo 9, Chalong, was arrested after he was found in possession of 10 ya bah pills.

Both Pornthp and Subandit were taken to the Chalong Police Station.

Pornthp was charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic, while Subandit was charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell and illegal possession of an illegal firearm.

