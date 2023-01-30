British International School, Phuket
Firearm seized as five arrested for drugs

PHUKET: Phuket drug suppression police have arrested five people officers in drug raids that resulted in the methamphetamine (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice), heroin and a firearm being seized.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 January 2023, 12:36PM

The arrests were made by officers led by Lt Col Pichit Thongton of the Phuket Provincial Police, during the three days from Friday through Sunday (Jan 27-29), police confirmed.

Nutthakit ‘Mos’ Thongthani, 32, reported only as a resident of Phuket province, was arrested at a rented room in Moo 4, Koh Kaew, after he was found in possession of 52 ya bah pills, 652.11 grammes of ya ice, a .38-calibre revolver and 28 .38-calibre bullets.

He was taken to Phuket City Phuket Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell, using a Category I narcotic and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Yingyot ‘Nueng’ Sae-ong, 48, a resident of Phuket, was arrested at a house on Takua Pa Rd in Phuket Town after he was found in possession of two plastic bags containing 0.06g and 0.05g of ya ice, and drug-taking paraphernalia. He tested positive for methamphetamine through a urine test, police noted.

Yingyot was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a Category I narcotic, one for “unauthorised use”, as well as using a a Category I narcotic.

Suriya Lai-sua, 48, who goes by the nicknames  ‘Su’ or ‘Sua’, was arrested at a rented room in Moo 1, Wichit, after he was found in possession of one plastic bag containing 0.42g of ya ice and two tubes containing 0.10g and 0.06g of heroin.

Suriya, registered as a resident of Moo 7, Pak Chan Subdistrict in Kra Buri District, Ranong province, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic adn one charge of using a Category 1 narcotic.

Ladawadee ‘Bee’ Kongmak, 34, was arrested at her registered address at a rented room in Moo 7, Ratsada, after she was found in possession of 0.12g of ya ice and one item of drug-taking paraphernalia. Ladawadee tested positive for methamphetamine through a urine test, police said.

She was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic and illegal use of a Category I narcotic.

Amornthep ‘Man’ Plortpai, 29, was arrested at his registered address in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, in Thalang, on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Jan 13.

He was taken to Thalang Police Station for further questioning and charged with joint illegal possession and distribution of a Category I narcotic.

