THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

PHUKET: A fume extractor caked with grease caught fire in Soi Sansabai in the heart of Patong last night (Dec 10), sending plumes of smoke in the air and raising concerns that the fire would quickly spread to adjacent buildings.

patongaccidents
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 04:10PM

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Grease around the cooker caught light, with the fire spreading up the fume extractor. photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

« »

The fire broke out at a Middle Eastern restaurant in the small, but bustling street, at about 7:35pm, said Maj Anon Udompracharak of the Patong Police.

Restaurant staff and even security guards from the nearby Jungceylon shopping mall attempted to contain, but failed, he said.

Patong Municipality firefighters arrived by about 8pm, and extinguished the fire in 15 minutes, he added.

“There people were injured by the fire, and the fire did not cause any damage to the electrical cables hanging across the front of the restaurant, which were close to where the fire was,” Maj Anon said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Maj Anon, who said he was unable to recall the restaurant’s name, explained that he had cautioned the restaurant’s owner to make sure the fume extractor hood was cleaned properly, and regularly, after it was found that grease in the hood had caught alight.

“The restaurant cook said he lit the cooker as he usually does, and some oil stains around the stove and caught alight, and the flames then continued up to to the smoke extractor. The fire started inside the kitchen and spread out to the outside,” Maj Anon explained.

“So I checked the smoke extractor, and there were still some oil stains left inside. I ordered the restaurant owner to work seriously on deep cleaning the kitchen and the smoke extractor for safety,” Maj Anon said.

The Patong Fire Department told The Phuket News that they will work with officers from the Patong Municipality Health Division to carry out inspections at other food preparation venues to prevent any similar incidents.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11
Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak
Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns
No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist
Headless corpse washed ashore
More MPs face land scrutiny as activist points finger at all major parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search enters Day 4! Unclaimed B10.4 billion? Phuket tourism woes! || December 10
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands
CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area

 

Phuket community
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

And why they selling snack up there to overpriced price. Of course for give to the ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Football
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket