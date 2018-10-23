PHUKET: Two men have been taken in for questioning for a fire at a construction site in Rassada that blazed high into the sky near the Phuket Provincial Hospital yesterday evening (Oct 22).

Safetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 09:43AM

Phuket Provincial Police were notified of the fire, at a construction site in Soi Hatchananivait 2/14, located behind the Phuket Provincial Hospital, at 6:30pm.

Six fire engines deployed by Phuket City Municipality were soon at the scene.

The fire fighters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, though pipes made from heavy rubber used for installing drainage systems that had caught fire made it difficult for the firefighters to put out the fire.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police explained that the site was used as a depot for construction materials, including the flammable rubber piping.

Officers had taken two men at the scene into custody as witnesses said they saw the two men run away from the scene after the fire started, Col Sakchai said.

However, Col Sakchai made no assertions that the men were suspected of arson at this stage.

“Police are still trying to determine the true cause of the fire.,” he said.

The cost of the damage caused by the fire has yet to be estimated, he added.