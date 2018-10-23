THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Fire rages near Phuket Provincial Hospital

PHUKET: Two men have been taken in for questioning for a fire at a construction site in Rassada that blazed high into the sky near the Phuket Provincial Hospital yesterday evening (Oct 22).

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 09:43AM

The fire blazed high into the sky. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police were notified of the fire, at a construction site in Soi Hatchananivait 2/14, located behind the Phuket Provincial Hospital, at 6:30pm.

Six fire engines deployed by Phuket City Municipality were soon at the scene.

The fire fighters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, though pipes made from heavy rubber used for installing drainage systems that had caught fire made it difficult for the firefighters to  put out the fire.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police explained that the site was used as a depot for construction materials, including the flammable rubber piping.

Officers had taken two men at the scene into custody as witnesses said they saw the two men run away from the scene after the fire started, Col Sakchai said.

However, Col Sakchai made no assertions that the men were suspected of arson at this stage.

“Police are still trying to determine the true cause of the fire.,” he said.

The cost of the damage caused by the fire has yet to be estimated, he added.

 

 

 

Kurt | 23 October 2018 - 11:50:19 

As long Phuket Fire Dept has no fire prevention officers who patrol the island at building/construction sites, markets, disco's, storage places to search for dangerous situations,  that long 'you' can try fires at high costs. Anticipation/prevention saves money and lost of lives and wounded. Not talking about the bad safety image Phuket has.  Smart  Phuket Island -4.0? A long way to go...

