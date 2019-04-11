THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fire kills 2 at CentralWorld in Bangkok

BANGKOK: At least two people died and 15 others were injured, some after jumping from the eighth floor, when fire broke out at the CentralWorld shopping complex on Wednesday evening (Apr 10).

death
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 11 April 2019, 09:00AM

Fire rages on the eighth floor of CentralWorld shopping complex in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday evening. (Police photo)

Fire rages on the eighth floor of CentralWorld shopping complex in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Wednesday evening. (Police photo)

Photo: Twitter / @js100radio

Photo: Twitter / @js100radio

The CentralWorld management stated on its Facebook page that the fire started at about 5.40pm in a document storage room on the eighth floor of the shopping centre, which stands adjacent to Centara Grand at CentralWorld hotel on Rama I Road, close to the Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathumwan district.

Witnesses saw two people jumping from the eighth floor. Thick black smoke was seen billowing out, and explosions were heard.

Both the hotel and the shopping centre were evacuated. Initial reports said many people were trapped in the building. The CentralWorld page said its firefighters put out the blaze at 6.10pm, about half an hour after it started.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwangmuang later said the fire started in a document room on the eighth floor of the shopping centre. The whole 16-storey building was ordered closed pending an investigation into the cause of the fire and the effectiveness of its fire suppression system.

QSI International School Phuket

The deceased were reportedly staff at the shopping complex. The 15 injured people were admitted at Police General Hospital and Ratchavithi Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The blaze caused heavy traffic snarl-ups in the vicinity, especially on Rama I and Ratchadamri roads, as it occurred in the evening rush hour.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths
Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis
Haze causes thousands to fall ill in North
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Phuket Governor: ‘Make Songkran safe’
Body of man washed off rocks while fishing washes ashore at Nai Harn Beach
Motorcyclist dead after swerving to avoid turning minivan
Night shift security guard dead after motorbike hits parked truck
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into U-turning cement truck
Austrian cancer-sufferer, 71, dies after 14-storey fall from Patong hotel roof
Search launched for explosives, mines on bird’s nest islands in Phang Nga Bay
Phuket police officer shoots himself in the head after years of migraines and work stress
Drowning still leading cause of child deaths despite drop
Man dead after collision with U-turning minivan
UPDATE: Rawai Ducati accident, Frenchman was wearing helmet

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I don't remember any charges over the Orangutan that was supposed to be a protected species. It ...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

So that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach?...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

I guess I've got to sign my name as Kurt if I want a comment to be posted on The Phuket News...(Read More)

Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket

Respect to all those involved,especially those expats who truly contribute to the community compared...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Someone should keep his generalizing unprofessional medical advises for himself. Decisions made on s...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

When state hospitals equip themselves for the 30 thb insured thai people AND for the private insure...(Read More)

Election chiefs feel the heat

Of course Election Chiefs feel the heat! From both sides. From the ruling Junta and from the normal ...(Read More)

Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

Probably also attributable to the increase in Chinese visitors. China is one of the most highly affe...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

Part of the problem is that elephants are classified as 'livestock'! Change the law!!! Als...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

Urge, urge, urge. Not enforce, enforce, enforce. Happy along the roads checking point 'tent sit...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Dream Beach Club

 