Fire guts Rassada storehouse

PHUKET: Fire gutted a house being used to store construction materials and equipment in Rassada earlier today (May 30)



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 May 2022, 04:24PM

No people were injured in the fire.

Phuket City Police were notified of the fire, located behind the Lulu Hotel on Rassadanusorn Rd in Moo 3, Rassada, at about 10:30am.

One fire truck and three firefighting support trucks were dispatched.

Firefighters arrived to find thick black smoke billowing out of the house, but extinguished the blaze within about 30 minutes.

Napaphat Boonsomjit, 42, said her husband usually looks after the house.

Each time when he leaves he shuts off the water and electrical supply, she said. However, last night he slept at his mother’s house.

This morning neighbours raised the alarm, telling her that the house was on fire, she said.

Damage caused by the fire was initially estimated to be about B200,000, but has yet to be fully determined as the construction equipment consumed by the flames had yet to be included, said police.

Police also noted that although the suspected cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit, investigators had yet to complete their investigation of the scene.