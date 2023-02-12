British International School, Phuket
Fire guts luxury villa in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: A devastating fire at a luxury villa in Cherng Talay yesterday (Feb 11) has caused damages estimated to be in the region of B25 million.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 February 2023, 01:00PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The fire occurred at a villa currently being rented by a 48-year-old French expat in Pasak Soi 1 yesterday morning. Officials did not confirm who the owner of the property was.

Pol. Lt. Khajonkiet Khamwichairat, Deputy Inspector General of Investigation at Cherng Talay Police Station, was notified of the blaze around 10:30am yesterday morning and immediately alerted the local Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Four fire trucks were subsequently sent to the scene of the fire where it took over 40 minutes for firefighters to contain the blaze although the villa was left completely gutted.

Police said they were unaware how the fire started although a forensic investigation team will survey the site in an attempt to discover the cause of the blaze. Nobody was reported injured in the fire, they added.

Blue Tree Phuket

The fire came after another blaze at Bankokwatmai School in Thalang on Friday evening, where firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within about 20 minutes.

The fire started on the second floor of the school in an area that had been closed off for renovation work.

Police stated a short circuit was the suspected cause of the fire, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

