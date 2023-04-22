Pro Property Partners
Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway

Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway

PHUKET: Phuket police and Koh Kaew officials are yet to explain what caused a car fire which completely destroyed a sedan on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Apr 22).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 April 2023, 06:10PM

Koh Kaew emergency workers put down a car fire near Bang Khu Underpass. Photo: Koh Kaew OrBorTor

The incident was reported by the Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) at 7.30am on Saturday (Apr 22). 

The publication on the OrBorTor’s official Facebook page contains six photos and a brief accompanying text informing that the OrBorTor chief Kuakiat Jitkua has sent firefighters to extinguish a burning car near Bang Khu underpass. 

The pictures show a burning car (and then a scorched wreckage) on the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd. right after the turn from the bypass road. At least one fire engine from Koh Kaew OrBorTor can be seen working at the scene. The events are developing during the night.

The OrBorTor has not given the exact date and time of the accident. Nothing has been reported about possible injuries or material damage.

