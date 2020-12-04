Fire drill at Jungceylon, Patong

PHUKET: People in Patong who saw firefighters arriving at the Jungceylon shopping mall this morning along with hundreds of other people have been urged to not panic as the mall held its large-scale fire-response exercise today (Dec 4).

Safety

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 4 December 2020, 11:04AM

The commotion at the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong this morning was only the mall conducting its annual fire drill. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department.

“Don’t be worried if you saw firefighters and heard fire alarm sirens coming from the buildings this morning, it was just the annual fire drill exercise at Jungceylon,” an officer at the Patong Municipality Fire Department confirmed to The Phuket News.

More than 200 participants took part in the exercise, including firefighters, rescue workers, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers stationed at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) and emergency medical personnel.

The exercise began at 8.30am and concluded at 10am, the officer said.

Patong Municipality fireman Sampawat Wansangkam explained that the exercise simulated fire breaking out in the Port Area of the mall.

“Officials evacuated people from the area and from the buildings. Then they practiced their basic training by using fire-fighting equipment and fire extinguishers,” Mr Sampawat said.

“This was Jungceylon’s yearly exercise. Officials acting as observers will report the emergency response times and rate the effectiveness of the responses, so we can see which areas need improvement,” Mr Sampawat added.