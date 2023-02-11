Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported

PHUKET: Firefighters were able to successfully contain a fire that broke out at a school in Thalang yesterday (Feb 10), with police confirming there were no injuries caused by the blaze.

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 February 2023, 02:32PM

The fire was reported around 9pm last night at Bankokwatmai School in Thalang and firefighters at the nearby Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation were notified immediately.

Five fires trucks rushed to the scene to discover the blaze, which had started on the second floor of the building in an area that was closed for renovation works.

As the structure was made of highly flammable wood, it took the team of firefighters over 20 minutes to contain and fully extinguish the blaze, police confirmed.

Once the flames had been successfully doused and the area was safe to inspect, it transpired that the ceiling and floor of the second floor area had been severely damaged by the blaze. Engineers would check the full extent of the damage to the stucture in due course, police confirmed.

Thankfully, however, police confirmed that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and thus there were no injuries reported.

Police added that they believe the cause of the fire is a short circuit although a further investigation will be conducted by experts in due course, they said.