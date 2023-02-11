333 at the beach
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported

Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported

PHUKET: Firefighters were able to successfully contain a fire that broke out at a school in Thalang yesterday (Feb 10), with police confirming there were no injuries caused by the blaze.

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 February 2023, 02:32PM

Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire was reported around 9pm last night at Bankokwatmai School in Thalang and firefighters at the nearby Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation were notified immediately.

Five fires trucks rushed to the scene to discover the blaze, which had started on the second floor of the building in an area that was closed for renovation works.

As the structure was made of highly flammable wood, it took the team of firefighters over 20 minutes to contain and fully extinguish the blaze, police confirmed.

Once the flames had been successfully doused and the area was safe to inspect, it transpired that the ceiling and floor of the second floor area had been severely damaged by the blaze. Engineers would check the full extent of the damage to the stucture in due course, police confirmed.

Thankfully, however, police confirmed that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and thus there were no injuries reported.

Police added that they believe the cause of the fire is a short circuit although a further investigation will be conducted by experts in due course, they said.

Prab | 11 February 2023 - 15:21:50 

good news no one was there and well done fire brigade.

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

