Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room

PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out in a closed hotel on Kata Rd in Karon last night (Aug 17).

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 August 2020, 11:54AM

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

A short circuit is believed to have started the fire. Photo: Karon Police

« »

Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police explained that police and firefighters were called to the Phuket Kata Resotel at around 8:45pm. 

Karon Municipality’s Fire Department Chief Theerapong Karndee explained that three fire trucks were dispatched to the hotel, where a storage room of the hotel’s Food & Beverage department was ablaze.

Firefighters took only about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, he noted.

The alarm was first raised by Thanatkiat Ajarnyut, a shareholder of the hotel, who smelled smoke and asked a staffer staying at the resort to help search the hotel for the source, Mr Theerapong said

QSI International School Phuket

The staffer found the fire and called the fire department, he added.

Lt Col Patiwat said an initial examination of the scene led officers to believe that the fire was started by short circuit from the refrigerators in the room. 

The cost of the damage caused by the fire has yet to be assessed, while officers investigate to confirm the cause of the fire, Lt Col Patiwat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved
Southeast Asia detects mutated virus strain sweeping the world
Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1
Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok protest causes stir! Drinking buddy stabbing? || August 17
Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach
Man dies, stabbed by drinking buddy at Saphan Hin 
Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
Kuwaiti man dies after big bike hits streetlight
50,000 Thai workers to head overseas
Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?
Phuket festivals get underway
Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma
Patong carnival to go ahead

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

8-)))) and during 14dayquarant. Athen do not go to banglaroad 8-))))...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Of course they weren't- the bag man is a civilian....(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

No surprise there...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

@JohnC/Christy Sweet Why should it be all from Thailand ?Never heard about currents.Same as trash ...(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

@JohnC ! What an unbelievable stupid comment ! Neither was it the van from the parents nor did they...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

No police was involved in clearing the gambling dens. Of course not, they were 'committed' t...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Well well well continuation will follow soon....(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Pull the other one. It's got a bell on it....(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

JohnC,you should read the story again before blaming the parents ! ...(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

The parents don't deserve to have any children if this is the way they look after them. How do y...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
M Beach Club Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 