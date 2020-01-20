Fire breaks out behind clothes shop in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Police and firefighters have yet to determine what started a fire that broke out behind a clothes store shophouse on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 19).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 January 2020, 12:02PM

The fire broke out behind the clothes store NIM on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A friend of the shopowner said that she heard an explosion and went to check to see what had happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A friend of the shopowner said that she heard an explosion and went to check to see what had happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A friend of the shopowner said that she heard an explosion and went to check to see what had happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were call to the scene at about 1:20pm yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Municipality Fire Department was notified of the fire at 1:20pm, reported Capt Suwit Yodwan of the Phuket City Police.

Firefighters soon arrived at the shophouse, home to the clothes store called “NIM”, with three water trucks and took only 15 minutes to douse the fire.

A chair and a water tank were damaged, but there were no injuries from the fire, reported Capt Suwit.

Clothes shop owner Rungthiwaporn Khajonchai told police that the shop was closed when the fire broke out.

A female friend who lived nearby reported the fire, and called Ms Rungthiwaporn to come to the store, Capt Suwit said.

The friend told police that she had heard an explosion and went to see what had caused it. When she looked behind the shophouse she saw the fire already underway, he added.

Capt Suwit noted that police were still working on identifying what had caused the fire.