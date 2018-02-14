PHUKET: Quick action by firefighters doused a blaze at the Phuket Detox Health Care and Beauty clinic in Samkong early this afternoon (Feb 14) before it could spread to other floors and adjacent buildings.

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 03:12PM

The cost of damage to the building is estimated at about B100,000.

Maj Akkaradet Pongprom of Phuket City Police was notified of the incident at midday.

Firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) arrived soon at the scene, on Yaowarat Rd, with at least six fire engines to find smoke coming out from the third floor of the building.

Firefighters took over 20 minutes to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to the upper floors and neighbouring properties.

“The fire started on the third floor, where a Buddhist altar had candles lit. The fire damaged two air-conditioning units and some paper boxes,” said Maj Akkaradet.

“However, we are continuing our investigation with the Phuket Forensic Police, who are to investigate the cause of fire,” Maj Akkaradet noted.