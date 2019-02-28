THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Fire breaks out at LPG refit centre

PHUKET: Firefighters took more than an hour to extinguish a blaze at an LPG conversion centre in Rassada early this morning (Feb 28). Luckily, there were no LPG reserves stored at the site and no persons were in harmed in the fire, officers reported.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 February 2019, 04:06PM

Parts of the building at the rear of the property were gutted by the blaze. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police was notified of the fire, at the Muang Mai Yontrakarn Phuket LPG centre on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 6, Rassada, at 4am.

Lt Udom and fellow officers and rescue workers arrived to find local residents helping each other to use more than five fire extinguishers and hoses to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“Three Rassada Municipality fire trucks soon arrived, and the firefighters took one hour to bring the fire under control,” Lt Udom said.

Parts of the building at the rear of the property were gutted by the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started from a short circuit in the wiring at the back of the building, Lt Udom explained.

“However, we will await for investigators to thoroughly inspect the scene and find the real cause of fire,” Lt Udom said.

“The estimated cost of the damage to the property is about B100,000” he added.

 

 

