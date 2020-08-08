Fire at Phulin Resort in Karon, no injuries reported

PHUKET: Firefighters have successfully contained a fire that broke out earlier this morning (Aug 8) at the Phulin Resort in Karon.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 August 2020, 11:49AM

The alarm was raised at approximately 8:55 am this morning when smoke was seen coming from a window on the first floor of the resort, located at Soi Patak 18, Patak Rd in Karon subdistrict.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to successfully contain the blaze before it spread and caused any further damage.

It appeared the blaze started in a room being used to house bed equipment although it was not stated how exactly the fire broke out.

There are no reports of any injured people. The hotel is currently closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus which explains why no tourists were present at the resort.

“The fire was successfully brought under control by firefighters at around 11am this morning,” Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police told The Phuket News.

“We do not yet know how the fire started. I am waiting for further investigation at the scene by the forensic police in order to get a clearer understanding,” he added.