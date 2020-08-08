Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fire at Phulin Resort in Karon, no injuries reported

Fire at Phulin Resort in Karon, no injuries reported

PHUKET: Firefighters have successfully contained a fire that broke out earlier this morning (Aug 8) at the Phulin Resort in Karon.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 August 2020, 11:49AM

Firefighters arrive at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Firefighters arrive at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

« »

The alarm was raised at approximately 8:55 am this morning when smoke was seen coming from a window on the first floor of the resort, located at Soi Patak 18, Patak Rd in Karon subdistrict.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to successfully contain the blaze before it spread and caused any further damage.

It appeared the blaze started in a room being used to house bed equipment although it was not stated how exactly the fire broke out.

There are no reports of any injured people. The hotel is currently closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus which explains why no tourists were present at the resort.

M Beach Club Phuket

“The fire was successfully brought under control by firefighters at around 11am this morning,” Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police told The Phuket News.

“We do not yet know how the fire started. I am waiting for further investigation at the scene by the forensic police in order to get a clearer understanding,” he added.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 08 August 2020 - 14:25:51 

Well golly...let's hope this isn't an "insurance-based fire"... like someone might try and do in order to get out of any financial obligations and/or responsibilities.  Nah...that would never happen here.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality
Two Thai protest leaders arrested as discontent rises
China-US ties plunge further over Hong Kong sanctions
Schools, stadiums to open next
Policeman U-turns again in Boss case
Third body from capsized ferry found
Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery
Urgent rally called after outspoken lawyer’s arrest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boss Red Bull can return! Gambling den shooter surrender? || August 7
Two men arrested in Thalang drug raid 
Plea to find missing Brit last seen in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Wichit residential area
Concerned over rising crime, Phuket police launch new campaign
Man found hanged at house in Kathu
Govt reveals 2 Thais injured in Beirut blast

 

Phuket community
Dual prices on agenda

@Rolli2 How about black people from Africa ? They have dark skin.According to you "dark skin...(Read More)

Video shows cameras being removed from shootout gambling den

Kurt,this article here is from the BP. And it says:"The video seems to explain...when they arri...(Read More)

Fire at Phulin Resort in Karon, no injuries reported

Well golly...let's hope this isn't an "insurance-based fire"... like someone might...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

It's worse than that. Banks are not interested in restructuring loans for tourism related borrow...(Read More)

Policeman U-turns again in Boss case

This is what LOS is about, lies, denying, face saving, solly no have and maybe tomollow. They are so...(Read More)

Dual prices on agenda

Hubert K....first of all you do not know my business partner so calling him dodgy is a bit premature...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

When are these people going to realize that no one is going to come and spend 14 days of their vacat...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Its all the norm for those who live here and know of these things......(Read More)

Policeman U-turns again in Boss case

Ha!..you just can't make this stuff up. In all their goofy efforts to try and make it look like...(Read More)

Policeman U-turns again in Boss case

How mental unstable persons can become a Police Lt Col, completely unreliable in sworn oath statemen...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 