PHUKET: A warehouse fire in Ratsada this morning was quickly brought under control by firefighters, but still caused damage estimated to be worth several hundred thousand baht.

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 06:14PM

Capt Jarad Lemphang of Phuket Wichit Police was notified that a fire had broken out at AC Engineering & Design Co. Ltd’s warehouse and office building in Ratsada, this morning (Oct 18) at 6.50am.

According to the police report, Wichit police and firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) in Ratsada, located ten minutes away, arrived at the company office building and warehouse after they were notified via radio at 7.15am.

Firefighters took about 30 minutes to control the fire, successfully preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, according to the police report.

Documents and computers had been destroyed in the blaze, with the damage costs estimated to be in the region of “several hundred thousand baht” said Capt Jarad.

“The primary cause is probably due to an electrical short circuit inside the documents room. However, the police will investigate further to find the cause,” he added.

The police report did not elaborate the exact location of the suspected short circuit.

“The owner of the office, Mr Apinan Pratum, 50, also did not know the cause of the fire,” said Capt Jarad.

Capt Jarad explained that nearby villagers had spotted clouds of smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building and notified police.