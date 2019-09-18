THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand

Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand

Many teachers are shedding their pedagogue approach as Thailand seeks to emulate education meth­ods in Finland that focus on cre­ating a happy atmosphere in schools.

Education
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 September 2019, 02:00PM

Students are happier, less pressured, and have more courage to ask questions and express opinions. Photo: Bangkok Post

Students are happier, less pressured, and have more courage to ask questions and express opinions. Photo: Bangkok Post

“They’re increasingly acting as coaches or facilitators of learning,” Sutthiphong Chuncharoen, director-general of the Department of Local Administration (DLA) under the Min­istry of Interior, told a workshop on Finnish teaching methods last week.

The workshop was attended by teachers from 14 southern provinces. They were among public school teach­ers nationwide taking part in a series of workshops organised by the DLA to improve their teaching style by apply­ing Finnish principles.

The Interior Ministry and Office of the Education Council introduced the workshops late last year. In the fourth, three teachers from Vihti in Finland shared techniques with counterparts from the South.

Mr Sutthipong said he has already seen positive changes in local schools. Students are becoming happier and more inquisitive as their teachers emerge from workshops with a less strict and intimidating approach fo­cused more on coaching.

“Without making themselves the centre of attention by lecturing and barking instructions, teachers are able to increase their pupils’ learning poten­tial,” he said.

Students are happier, less pressured, and have more courage to ask questions and express opinions, which are rare traits in Thai classrooms, Mr Sutthip­hong added.

“The key to Finnish teaching is it’s quite flexible,” he observed, saying local schools are adjusting their teaching to suit different groups of students.

Finland went through a period of educational reform in 1968. Now, school days are much shorter compared to the rest of the world, teachers assign very little homework and there are no man­dated exams or tests.

Children learn several subjects at the same time in a group setting, with the teacher as a guide. There are no rankings of schools and regions and no competition or comparison between students. Instead, there is a focus on children developing 21st Century skills, such as co-operation, communication and creativity, which help prepare them for the world.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1
Phuket History: Siam’s conflict with Portugal
Steps forward: The zero waste shop doing more than saving the environment
Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic
Run for turtles: 15th marine turtle fun run and half marathon set to be best yet
Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event
A heavenly stay: Thai tradition meets Finnish hospitality at Villa Angelica
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Patong
BISP to host 100 universities from 19 countries at Phuket University Fair
Green Thoughts: Spiky fellows
The world of IB diplomas and how IB diplomas prepare students for the world
Beyond my control: Revelations from the philosophy of Stoicism
Refugees centre stage: Jungle Book show funds bare necessities for Penang’s Rohingyas
Yoga from a suitcase: Top tips for the travelling yogi
Tarantino with a twist: Director’s ode to the ’60s shows there’s simply nothing he cannot do

 

Phuket community
Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Not as ridiculous as waiting for all the reservoirs to run dry before even "planning" a pr...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

"What actually is the role of product presenters on private parties?" I doubt you ever wil...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

The estimated little to moderate rainfall over Phuket is just West Monsoon rainfall. It is the wet s...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

That whole rain-making attempt above Phuket is a big joke. 1: The air above Phuket is to 'salty...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

What actually is the role of 'product presenters' ( pretty boys and girls) on private partie...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

The product presenters, 'friends' of the lady who was found dead in lobby, looked happy and ...(Read More)

Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic

US citizens were just as slovenly as Thais are now. Without a concerted, effective education and ad ...(Read More)

Phuket cleanup unveils tale of two beaches

Why hasn’t Surin beach been cleaned up. It’s a disgrace and what happened to redeveloping and ...(Read More)

Phuket to hold mass cycling event to mark World Car Free Day

..due to illegal thai farmers fires. Even Chiang Mai Airport has to be closed sometimes due to thick...(Read More)

Phuket to hold mass cycling event to mark World Car Free Day

Sumatra, S'pore. Malaysia, southern Thai provinces suffer under a thick layer of SMOG due to far...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket