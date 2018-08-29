THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Finn ‘satisfied’ after bitcoin scandal talks

BANGKOK: Finnish businessman Aarni Otava Saarimaa, who lost millions of baht in an alleged high-profile bitcoin scam, is now “satisfied” after negotiating a settlement deal with two key suspects who yesterday (Aug 28) acknowledged fraud charges pressed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 09:14AM

Finnish investor Aarni Otava Saarimaa (right) and his Thai business partner Chonnikan Kaeosali arrive at the Crime Suppression Division. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

“The two sides signed their joint agreement as evidence after talks,” deputy CSD chief Col Chakrit Sawasdee said after meeting Mr Saarimaa and the two Thai suspects – well-known stock trader Prasit Srisuwan and Chakris Ahmad, a major shareholder of Expay Software Co.

Mr Prasit said he had been ready to report to the DSI since Monday (Aug 27) but had to wait for Mr Saarimaa so they could hold the negotiations together with police.

Mr Saarimaa is “my friend and work colleague”, Mr Prasit said, claiming they both fell victim to the scam, allegedly masterminded by Prinya Jaravijit, a prime suspect who has reportedly fled to the United States during the Department of Special Investigation’s probe.

The two sides declined to elaborate what they discussed but signalled the outcome met their demands.

“My talks with them [Mr Prasit and Mr Chakris] turned out to be very satisfactory but I cannot give any details now,” Mr Saarimaa said.

If they can reach a settlement, which is allowed by law in fraud cases, Mr Saarimaa can withdraw his complaints against the two suspects, Col Chakrit said.

The Finnish investor, together with Thai businesswoman Chonnikan Kaeosali, complained to the CSD earlier about losing a total of B797 million to Prinya’s group, which allegedly lured the two into making huge investments by buying the shares of three firms including, Mr Chakris’ Expay Software Co, last June.

Ms Kaeosali and Mr Saarimaa were also told to pay money in the form of bitcoins, a popular virtual currency, which was later secretly withdrawn by the suspects, according to investigators.

CSD investigators will acknowledge the fraud charges today (Aug 29) for Prinya and his two younger brothers – Jiratpisit and Tanasit.

If Prinya, who disappeared after the scam, fails to appear, the officers will seek a court warrant for his arrest.

Prinya and Jiratpitsit have been already charged with money laundering.

The CSD is also considering pressing the same money-laundering charges against the parents of Prinya after questioning them on Monday.

The couple’s bank accounts held B90mn allegedly transferred by Prinya, although the two insisted on their innocence during questioning.

Read original story here.

 

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

