BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fines, suspended jail terms for Koh Pha-ngan partygoers

Fines, suspended jail terms for Koh Pha-ngan partygoers

SURAT THANI: The 109 people caught partying at a bar on Koh Pha-ngnan in contravention of COVID-19 restrictions have been fined B4,000 each.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 January 2021, 10:31AM

The 111 people arrested partying in breach of COVID-19 controls at the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan island on Tuesday night were seated well apart when taken to the district office. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

The 111 people arrested partying in breach of COVID-19 controls at the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Pha-ngan island on Tuesday night were seated well apart when taken to the district office. Photo: Surat Thani immigration / Supapong Chaolan

They were also each sentenced to one month in prison, suspended for one year, reports the Bangkok Post.

The bar owner and a staff member were each fined B10,000 and sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for one year. 

The Koh Samui Provincial Court handed down its judgement on Thursday afternoon via  video conference.

The 111 defendants were at the Koh Pha-ngan district office multi-purpose building. Police took them there instead of the court to reduce the risk of infection. Health officials measured each defendant’s body temperature and they were required to wash their hands with alcohol gel and wear a mask, and they were seated well apart.

A total of 109 customers were detained – 89 foreigners (38 men and  51 women) and 20 Thais (seven men and 13 women) – when immigration and tourist police and local officials raided the Three Sixty Bar in Koh Pha-ngan district on Tuesday night.

Also detained were Pongdaran Lim-ochakul, 40, who admitted being the owner and party organiser, and Somsakul Kiartnarong, 47, a bartender. 

Forty bottles of beer and whisky and a notepad were seized.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Earlier reports said Mr Pongparan admitted only being the owner, while Mr Somsakul admitted being the organiser of the party.

Pol Col Panya Niratmanon, chief of Koh Pha-ngan police, said on Friday that all defendants were charged with illegal gathering in a crowded venue that posed a risk of disease, violating an order by provincial authorities declaring the province a disease control area, and violating the emergency degree to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The owner and the bartender faced additional charges of allowing alcoholic drinks inside the premises in violation of the provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Pongdaran said he organised the party but was not aware that the order banning such  a gathering was still in force. He thought that because Surat Thai had not recorded a  coronavirus case for 14 days, parties and other activities could resume.

If officials had warned him earlier, he would have cancelled the party, the bar owner said.

Dmitrii Kopylov, 36, a Russian national, said he was at the party because he thought nothing would happen. He accepted the court ruling and offered his apologies to the Thai people.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 30 January 2021 - 12:39:39 

Should have deported the lot of them.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt men for gang assault in Koh Kaew over borrowed motorbike
Police appeal for information over woman’s body found
Phuket designated ‘green province’ for COVID-19 control under CCSA new criteria
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance
Delivery of vaccines in doubt
Woman’s body found dumped beside road south of Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases crack 17,000 since outbreak began! || January 29
Phuket City Mayor orders hunt for person leaving thumb tacks across Saphan Hin roads
Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem
New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations
Power outages to affect parts of Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
Phuket Marine Police step up with food handouts for people in need
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO
Experts call for plan to help pupils catch up with studies
Government eyes B4,000 aid handouts

 

Phuket community
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

AGAIN...(Read More)

Fines, suspended jail terms for Koh Pha-ngan partygoers

Should have deported the lot of them. ...(Read More)

Delivery of vaccines in doubt

Well, now it has been confirmed that mr Anutin as minister not lay any weight in international scale...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

Figures/percentages are not real. Thai economy was floating on tourism and foreign multinationals, h...(Read More)

Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

Is cleaning road deck and water release holes also part of maintenance? During last maintenance that...(Read More)

Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

I think this is only in Thailand they close Day time for Maintenance. Why not close after Midnight ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Would like mr Maroot, CEO of AMR Asia, what he means when he talk about the beauty of Patong. Where ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Many MoU's die silently. Why discuss with taxis about bus routes/-stops? Is doesn't effect t...(Read More)

Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Nice advert! ...(Read More)

Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

They don't have any customers to buy these concrete boxes. A novel idea to to get some of their ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 