Finding a safe space

Where do Phuket expat women turn to when they experience emotional or mental health distress? Of course, it goes without saying that if one experiences an urgent mental health anguish, one should seek professional help immediately. But what about those who are enduring personal struggles and looking for support with their mental health?

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 February 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: APG Graphics / Pexels

Sure, some women can talk to their circle of friends in Phuket, back home or elsewhere ‒ but let’s face it, not everyone has the privilege of having a supportive circle of friends who have the capacity to listen with empathy and free of judgement. Talking about emotional and mental health issues can be intimidating and nerve-racking as it puts the person in a vulnerable position. So, who can one turn to?

In my 10 years of living in Phuket as an expat, I have not come across any support groups for emotional and mental health on the island; perhaps I did not look hard enough for one. This begs the question, why should one search high and low to find a local support group? In contrast, a simple Google search for AA, NA, and CA meetings in Phuket and you can easily locate one nearby ‒ no muss, no fuss.

According to Mind’s Side by Side Research Consortium (2017) Developing Peer Support in the Community: a Toolkit, based on research undertaken by St George’s, University of London, the McPin Foundation, and the London School of Economics, “peer support happens when people who have similar experiences of mental health difficulties, trauma, or other forms of social or emotional distress come together to support each other.”

A peer support group offers a safe space for the participants to freely and authentically express themselves, without fear of judgement. Participants are able to talk about their personal issues and experiences with other participants who truly understand what they’re going through and share insights that can only come from firsthand experience.

A peer support group is born

As one of the administrators of the Phuket Women’s Collective Facebook Group ‒ an English-language closed group for those who identify as a woman (cisgender, transgender or non-binary) living in and around Phuket ‒ I have noticed an uptick in the number of mental health-related questions being asked by some women in the group in the past few months. It became apparent that a support system for emotional and mental well-being for women is much needed.

On Jan 15, the Phuket Women’s Peer Support Group for Emotional and Mental Health met for the very first time. The peer support group is co-facilitated by a mental health advocate with firsthand experience and a counsellor with a degree in psychology. The support group aims to create a safe, positive and supportive environment for women who need to talk about their personal issues, experiences and struggles without judgement.

Privacy and confidentiality are at the core of the support group. This means that what people say and who comes remains private. Anything said in the room will not be repeated or discussed at another time or place. Simply put, “What you say in the room, stays in the room.” The peer support group believes that sharing experiences and exchanging coping strategies will allow participants to give and receive support from each other. By doing so, participants can feel less alone or isolated.

The peer support group meets every two weeks on Saturday from 10:30am to midday at the Endless Summer store and coffee shop, in a Sino-Portuguese mansion on Yaowarat Rd, in the heart of Phuket Town. Although there is no cost for attending, participants are encouraged to help support the local business ‒ which has kindly provided the space ‒ by buying one of the refreshing beverages on the menu.

The peer support group is open to all English-speaking women ‒ expats and locals alike. Reservation to attend is preferred as space is limited to 10 people. For enquiries or reservations, email: phuketwomengroup@gmail.com.

By Milla Budiarto