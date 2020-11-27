Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Financial Thaimes: Why are your investments not working for you?

Financial Thaimes: Why are your investments not working for you?

Even in these difficult times the world is facing, the fundamental rules of investing are constant and are unaltered by the severe economic conditions we are seeing.  Here are five possible reasons why your money might not be growing the way it should be. Investing is about sticking to simple rules.


By Wiliam Frisby

Saturday 28 November 2020, 10:30AM

Risk and reward - make it count. Photo: MayoFinance / Unsplash

Risk and reward - make it count. Photo: MayoFinance / Unsplash

1 - Lack of strategy. Believe it or not most amateur investors don’t employ a strategy to their investing. Most people just simply buy investments and just hope they grow in value, with no real understanding of what they bought and why they bought it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s a big risk to take.

Find a strategy that works for you and don’t deviate from it.

2 - Selling your investments. All too often people are buying and selling investments on a regular basis. If something is worth buying, it’s worth keeping hold of. On May28, 2004, shares in Apple were valued at US$2, today they are worth just under US$500. How many people do you think have sold Apple shares during this period… I would hazard a guess at millions.

Research your investments thoroughly and have faith in your decisions.

3 - Timing the markets.  Sitting and waiting for the markets to drop and then waiting for the highs to sell out is a very risky strategy. Investments go up and down all of the time and contrary to what many people believe, this is exactly what you want them to do.

Good investments always go up over the long term and the quicker you get in the better..

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

4 - Holding on to bad investments. If it’s not working for you then get rid of it. Just because it’s gone down doesn’t mean it’s going to go back up. Bad investments are bad investments, period! I’m a firm believer of having faith in your  investment decisions, but we all make mistakes from time to time and it’s better to realise quicker before we waste too much time sitting on the infamous dead cat.

Dead cats do bounce, but just not very high.

5 - Working with the wrong people. If your advisor is recommending investments that aren’t growing then you need to find someone new. You need a benchmark to check your investments against and my advice is to use the S&P 500. If the S&P 500 grows by 5% then your investments need to be making you more than that. Your advisor won’t always be able to make you money as the markets go up and down, but the bare minimum they need to achieve is to beat the index.

Work with people that make you money and give you good advice.

William Frisby of Hampton Bridge, is a British expat who has been advising clients in the Far East for the past 10 years. To contact him write to wfrisby@hampton-bridge.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket
Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office
Police prepare for 3 days of anti-government protests
Medical marijuana makes headway in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bleak tourism prospects? Thailand Covid cases jump by 19! King cobra caught! || November 27
Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities
DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College
Stress, mental health hit local officials’ agenda
China ramps up row, imposes high taxes on Australian wine
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor
UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine
English skills drop again
Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught

 

Phuket community
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Ah yes, and bring your own food please as well. Better to visit a Zoo in Europe instead....(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

So you basically need to pay 2500 THB and work for free 2 till 3 days 6 hours each day. Despite the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

The Phuket authorities have never provided sufficient funds to run the place which is little more th...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

K...oh really. What did this mean? "What about Phuket Government contribution?"...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Read the article man..."reduce congestion of voters" What is more important to you. The li...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

So the DSI is acting like they are honest and impartial in their evaluation of the college land, thu...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

Gonna get a lot worse with the terrible Sor Por Kor decision- people could get killed....(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 