Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Financial Thaimes: Watching the COVID high

Financial Thaimes: Watching the COVID high

Believe it or not, investment markets are at an all-time high. Sounds hard to believe doesn’t it, considering that the world is in the middle of a pandemic where we are seeing endless amounts of people dying, losing their jobs, salaries being halved or lost and businesses going bankrupt by the day. Yet, the S&P 500, an index of the 500 largest companies in America, is sitting at 3,484 (28/8/2020), higher than its all-time high of 3,394 from February this year. 

COVID-19economics
By Wiliam Frisby

Saturday 29 August 2020, 11:00AM

Keeping your money safe from the COVID fallout might require some pre-emptive action. Image: Vector Stock Images

Keeping your money safe from the COVID fallout might require some pre-emptive action. Image: Vector Stock Images

As America is the world’s biggest economy, the S&P 500 is an important measure of how well the global economy is performing. So, if you were to land on earth from a different planet, you would be well within your rights to believe that the world’s economy is in a really good position.

How is this possible? Good question… 

Tech and healthcare companies make up a large part of the S&P 500 and COVID-19 has been very positive for these sectors. eBay and Amazon are making billions out of our locked-down lives. In July, Jeff Bezos added US$10 billion to his net worth in one day. Also, the hardest-hit industries like hotels, restaurants and airlines make up a slim portion of the S&P 500 index, so their misery is having little effect on its performance. But in our opinion, this isn’t the real reason why the S&P 500 is so high. 

For years we have seen the markets not truly reflect the state of the world economy and what we are seeing here is no different. Financial markets work on confidence and the influx of investors money. When they crash, like they did earlier this year, it creates an opportunity for investors to buy stocks at enormous discounts. Imagine walking past your favourite shop and there is a 50% sale on, you’d run in and buy as much as you could afford right? This is precisely what happened to markets this year and we are still riding this wave of confidence. But, as we reach all-time highs again is this where we might see another watershed moment?

Why don’t we just invest in tech and healthcare companies then?

The simple rule of investing is: buy low, sell high. At present, a lot of these companies are at a high. Amazon has seen incredible success this year, which couldn’t have been predicted to this extent. But tech companies are fragile as it is one of the fastest moving spaces in the world. Look back at the 1980s when Sony and Japanese technology ruled the world. Today, Sony and the Japanese economy are now a mere shadow of their former selves. What happens if Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk are struck by lightning tomorrow? We have seen how the loss of an inspirational leader can result in years of failure with companies like Manchester United following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. Picking individual stocks is so difficult and too risky for normal mums and dads.

The health sector again is also at a very fragile stage. Currently, hospitals are full, drugs are being sold by the shipload and everyone is trying to create a vaccine. If one company develops the vaccine tomorrow then that company will make billions overnight. But the pharmaceutical companies that did not create the vaccine will have massively over-invested into a failed endeavour. Do you know which company has the magic formula for the vaccine? 

Is there a crash around the corner?

If we go back to the S&P 500, then we believe that there is potentially a very big crash around the corner. At some point, the markets have to realise what condition the world economy is in and a correction will happen. It is the job of big banks, investment houses and pension providers to protect their clients and shareholders money and this could result in a massive sell-off, resulting in share prices falling by the second.

What should I do?

Realign your investments. There are investment funds that make money when markets head south and there are also investment managers who are good enough and fast enough to react appropriately to market changes. But, you can only take advantage of their skills if you move your investments before the crash happens.

If you are invested, have a pension or own anything related to the financial markets, you need to speak to a professional today before it’s too late.

For more information on how we can help you with your financial planning then please contact William Frisby at Hampton-Bridge.com or you can email me at wfrisby@hampton-bridge.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe
Japan’s PM Abe resigns for health reasons
Phuket Police Chief to be transferred
Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Mai Khao
Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’
Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

 

Phuket community
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

Submit 'case' to prosecutors on Sept. 16th. Than, according their protocol ( example RED BUL...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Authorities should demand a Holiday Travel, Health and Accident Insurance for the holiday trave...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

And the people of Phuket will continue to suffer. Who cares about the street vendors, the ex 'en...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

Which person, sentenced to death, would pay a 1000 thb fine, pay compensation to families with 7.5% ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

J12, your writings were nonsense. I wrote, UK and Thailand have treaties. UK never will say to Thail...(Read More)

Airport runway road to close for four months

Finally! Was wondering if they were ever going to make that road safer to use. I remember when it wa...(Read More)

Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

(No evidence or reports of forced labour were found.} Easy not to find anything when you are being p...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

be struck between sufficient preventive measures and the pleasure & interests of the tourists. T...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

'Open the flood gates for foreign tourists'? 'Re opening Phuket for mass tourism'? ...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

well, 2 weeks in quarantine, average 2 week sightseeing, then 2 weeks in quarantine, when they arriv...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 