Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide

PHUKET: Stress over family finances is being held as the key reason for an unemployed 33-year-old DJ taking his own life in a residential estate in central Phuket early this morning (Nov 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 November 2018, 02:41PM

Police and family members in front of the home early this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and family members in front of the home early this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was called to the scene, a small home in SomBoonSab Village in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 1am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of Piew ‘DJ Boy’ Moonrangsri laid on the bed.

Mr Piew’s ex-partner, Naraphat Saenbordo, 24, who is also the mother of their 6-year-old child, was there with family members.

Miss Naraphat told police that she and Mr Piew had lived together for seven years.

Mr Piew used to work as DJ and singer at Pub 65 in Srisoonthorn, but the pub closed down three months ago, Miss Naraphat explained.

Mr Piew started working at another venue in Phuket Town, but that pub closed down month ago due to poor business. After that, he just could not find any work, she said.

The stress of having no income while trying to pay living expenses for his family became too much. The couple started arguing, and Mr Piew started throwing things and breaking things in the house, Miss Naraphat told police.

“Unable to take the arguing any longer, I moved out four days ago and was staying at a family member’s house.

“I received a call from my mother-in-law (Mr Piew’s mother) late last night, explaining that he was very emotional and that he might be suicidal.

“Me and family members rushed here and found him hanged with a power cored tied to a curtain rail over the sliding glass doors in the bedroom.

“We brought him down and put him on the bed and tried to help, but it was too late,” she said.

“I never thought that he would take his own life like this,” she added.

Capt Kraisorn noted that Mr Piew’s family has accepted the death as a suicide and has asked for no further investigation into his death.

“The family have claimed his body in order to hold a funeral for him,” he said.

 

 

Fascinated | 13 November 2018 - 23:23:08 

Pascale-I have made comments and contacted the Editors to no avail. Insp K seems to be allowed to contribute his drivel ad nauseum.  Sometimes I think the Ed is doing it to boost interest- if so its a classic fail.

Pascale | 13 November 2018 - 14:22:18 

Dekas,you nailed it ! Whenever i thought it can't get any lower here,the one person comes up and tops it again. Now he justifies his comments with his love for Thailand and the Thai People.Ridiculous.

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 11:47:35 

@ Wiesel, I love Thailand and the thai people. I  not like thai officials incompetence, lack of law enforcement, corruption and 'next year' thinking.
All this has a huge impact on the life of ordinary thai, hardly on expats. I  have good thai friends. They tell me, complain about thai matters of life. Corruption, bureaucratic power play without sense. Thai working overseas see differences...

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 10:33:28 

@DEK, so, it is not a campaign against officials, they campaign against themselves all the time, your writing 'some of Phukets problems' is a understatement. And your writing about respect/decency is crocodile tears drama.

Kurt | 13 November 2018 - 10:13:40 

@ DEK, understand many jobs gone/going due to the official regimental small thinker tourist approach campaigns (to deviate attention from officials short comings). That while officials themselves have to be blamed. Phoenix, many boat fires/explosions, bus 'brakes', beach water pollution,  and much more we all know. Many businesses are  closed/ closing down on Phuket. That effects people.

Wiesel | 13 November 2018 - 09:13:11 

DeeKaaskopp you are right but you will find stupid comments from him nearly every day. Complains against Thais, Thai goverment, Thailand in general. You have to know he is the superman who knows everything better. Have a nice day and i hope we dont have to meet him.

DeKaaskopp | 12 November 2018 - 18:13:16 

It is disgusting that one poster uses this article about a suicide committing desperate person for his own campaign against officials and some of Phuket problems.Nothing to do with this article.That poster has no respect or decency.He is as immoral as it gets.Shame on him! Don't know why his comment was published at all.

Kurt | 12 November 2018 - 15:59:58 

RIP Khun Piew. Condolences to family. Seems that Phuket golden tourist years are over. In everything is a time delay, seems to be visible now. Thai Officials really have to start now to count their buttons add upon jackets. Stop anti tourist rules, start rules safe and normal priced transportation, safe beaches,  clean beach waters. Stop discriminating RTP road blocks tourists only. Think!

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

