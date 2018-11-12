PHUKET: Stress over family finances is being held as the key reason for an unemployed 33-year-old DJ taking his own life in a residential estate in central Phuket early this morning (Nov 12).

suicidedeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 November 2018, 02:41PM

Police and family members in front of the home early this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was called to the scene, a small home in SomBoonSab Village in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 1am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of Piew ‘DJ Boy’ Moonrangsri laid on the bed.

Mr Piew’s ex-partner, Naraphat Saenbordo, 24, who is also the mother of their 6-year-old child, was there with family members.

Miss Naraphat told police that she and Mr Piew had lived together for seven years.

Mr Piew used to work as DJ and singer at Pub 65 in Srisoonthorn, but the pub closed down three months ago, Miss Naraphat explained.

Mr Piew started working at another venue in Phuket Town, but that pub closed down month ago due to poor business. After that, he just could not find any work, she said.

The stress of having no income while trying to pay living expenses for his family became too much. The couple started arguing, and Mr Piew started throwing things and breaking things in the house, Miss Naraphat told police.

“Unable to take the arguing any longer, I moved out four days ago and was staying at a family member’s house.

“I received a call from my mother-in-law (Mr Piew’s mother) late last night, explaining that he was very emotional and that he might be suicidal.

“Me and family members rushed here and found him hanged with a power cored tied to a curtain rail over the sliding glass doors in the bedroom.

“We brought him down and put him on the bed and tried to help, but it was too late,” she said.

“I never thought that he would take his own life like this,” she added.

Capt Kraisorn noted that Mr Piew’s family has accepted the death as a suicide and has asked for no further investigation into his death.

“The family have claimed his body in order to hold a funeral for him,” he said.