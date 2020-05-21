BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares

Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares

BANGKOK: The Finance Ministry will sell 3.17% of its stake in the financially-troubled Thai Airways International (THAI) to the state-run Vayupak 1 Fund, with the aim of stripping the airline of its state enterprise status.

tourismviolenceeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 May 2020, 08:37AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob held a teleconference to inform THAI executives of the decision on Wednesday, reports the Bangkok Post.

He has given THAI a free hand in selecting up to 30 professionals to be appointed as rehabilitation planners.

After that list is forwarded to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for his consideration on Monday, it will be submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court.

The share sale will strip the airline of its state enterprise status, which entails legal restrictions, particularly under the 2000 State Enterprise Labour Relations Act.

Those restrictions currently stand in the way of fulfilling the court-ordered restructuring of the airline.

THAI’s labour union on Monday strongly opposed the plan as it will result in the dissolution of the union.

But Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana on Wednesday said the Vayupak 1 Fund will move to buy the shares as soon as possible.

He added the shares could change hands at a below-par price without breaking any regulations.

Once concluded, the matter will be forwarded to the Cabinet for its consideration.

The Finance Ministry holds 51.03% of the shares in THAI, while the Government Savings Bank holds 2.13%. Selling 3.17% of the ministry’s shares will reduce the two state entities’ stake in the airline to below 50%.

The shares are expected to sell for B600-700 million, a source at the ministry said.

A crucial part of the rehabilitation plan is to remove the airline’s state enterprise status.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

A source in the Transport Ministry said it is estimated that 6,000 of the 21,000 THAI employees will be laid off under the plan and receive compensation equivalent to 10 months’ salary.

A meeting of the executive board of the Vayupak 1 Fund chaired by deputy finance permanent secretary Jumpol Rimsakorn is today expected to approve its share purchase from the ministry.

The source said careful consideration will be given to the share purchase price.

THAI’s share price on the stock market has risen in recent days and the share purchase price should be set based on the average prices in the previous seven days of trading, plus a discount of 15-20%.

Meanwhile, the Department of Cooperative Promotion director-general Pichet Viriyapaha said the 82 cooperatives which invested in THAI’s debentures worth B42 billion have solid financial standing.

The agency is attempting to stem panic withdrawals of cash by some members of the cooperatives, who are fearful the national carrier will not be able to service its debts.

Of the 82 cooperatives, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand cooperative has the biggest investment valued at B8.2bn.

Mr Pichet said that not all cooperatives’ debentures mature at the same time, allowing the airline room to breathe and a wide window of repayment spanning from this year until 2034.

This year, debentures worth B1bn held by 21 cooperatives are due.

However, once the court accepts the airline’s bankruptcy petition and sets the process in motion, the debentures will be reflected in the rehabilitation blueprint with revised repayment terms.

He said the cooperative members’ investment in THAI is relatively small compared to the savings cooperatives’ B3.3 trillion nationwide tally.

Meanwhile, the THAI workers union has reversed its stance and now says it will not stand in the way of the government’s plan to reduce its stake in the national carrier, the union’s president said on Wednesday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go
State of emergency set to stay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen
Electricity outages to affect Kata, Koh Siray
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested
Cabinet gives nod to THAI rehab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Skeletal remains found on beach! Calls for castration of rapists! Online learning’s bumpy start? || May 19
Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225

 

Phuket community
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Correction: spare /not spear....(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

@ThorFinger Please spear us from another boring episode....(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

If it will stay so its only another proof that LOS totalitarian government is abusing power....(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Possible Kurt... so do ALL governments, even and especially in so called democratic societies....(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

I love Phuket in this kind of situation. No tourists are wonderful....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20

Don't understand the mentality here. And the "Lowlife comment"! Stronger baht, less ...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Our intrepid little group feel a gentle 2nd little breeze whip up. Quick men, make sure the fire d...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

A worldwide problem: Ooh look, theirs a little fire here quick, put it out. Don't use your hand...(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

It is possible that China scientists are ordered by their Government to say/publish what the Governm...(Read More)

Bangkok-Phuket buses slated for June 1

@ lovingPhuket. . A 1 hour flight from BKK to Phuket is more health dangerous than a 12 hour bus rid...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand

 