Finance Ministry reduces 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.3%

BANGKOK: The Finance Ministry has reduced its 2021 economic growth forecast for a second time, now from 2.8% down to 2.3% growth, in light of the third wave of coronavirus infections in Thailand this month.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 1 May 2021, 02:39PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) Director-General Kulaya Tantitemit said the ministry slashed its forecast for the number of foreign tourists to only 2 million this year from 5mn it had predicted three months ago, reports state news agency NNT.

She said the expected fewer tourists will have quite an impact as that will cut tourism money to just over B100 billion from B260bn previously projected.

The latest outbreak has seen half of its overall cases reported this month alone and came as the country was preparing to reopen more broadly to foreign tourists, as vaccinations increase globally.

The Director-General said inoculations at home and abroad could provide some support. The distribution of vaccines is very important as it will be positive for economic activity, she said.

The Finance Ministry also expects the economy to expand more late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

Phuket community
All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

At least they get a warning that should kill off the few arrivals that may have been scheduled....(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

Close mosques , temples , and all places where people might gather - and ask neighbors to report gat...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

Great. Now also restrict Thai inter provincial traveling without quarantine. Seems only Bangkok Airl...(Read More)

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket

Phuket Covid-19 numbers are rising. If Phuket officialdom still looks for some Island opening by 01 ...(Read More)

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree

Yester day a high speed driver fell asleep and chose a garbage truck to hit. Today a one choose a tr...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

the outbreaks are caused by veccine shedding when recipients are contagious for 14 days post jab, mo...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

covid restrictions more than likely will never be lifted and their actions and words promote confirm...(Read More)

Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way

If we can continue to "negotiate" we can delay ever having to spend any money....(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

As wrote in another post-say goodbye to tourists in the near future. Looks like the scammers need to...(Read More)

COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers

Where is this 72 hour window coming from? It takes 6 weeks from the first injection. Reuters- "...(Read More)

 

