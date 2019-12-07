Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Filipino racer Torres, 16, dies after Chang circuit collision

Filipino racer Torres, 16, dies after Chang circuit collision

BURI RAM: Amber Garcia Torres, a 16-year-old Filipino motorcyclist, died on Thursday (Dec 5) from injuries sustained in a crash at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram in the Underbone 150cc event last Sunday.

Saturday 7 December 2019, 10:40AM

Torres: Four days in intensive care

Torres: Four days in intensive care

According to a statement released by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the young motorcyclist underwent four days of receiving emergency treatment in Buriram Hospital's intensive care unit before being pronounced dead.

The crash occurred during the third lap in Race 2 when Torres collided with another competitor at Turn 7, leaving him face down and unconscious on the track during the season finale of the 2019 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

A quick response team rushed to the scene and took the badly injured Torres to the medical centre before he was transferred to the intensive care unit at Buriram Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff and those at the hospital, Torres succumbed to his injuries on Dec 5 at 5.37pm, the statement said.

The Sunday Brunch Club

“The FIM Asia President and its Board of Directors, Two Wheels Motor Racing, the National Motorcycle Sports and Safety Association of the Philippines and the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship family convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Amber,” read the statement.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Caretaker managers thrust into the spotlight after multiple sackings
Joshua, Ruiz ready for 'Clash on the Dunes'
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Strong wind limits racing on Day 4
Small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai gold medal haul up to 17 after day six of SEA Games
War Elephants dumped out of SEA Games after draw with Vietnam
Manchester United inflict first Spurs defeat on Mourinho as Liverpool romp clear
Thai skipper shines at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta
Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat
Suphanat late brace helps War Elephants keep hopes alive
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Day 2 down to tactics and experience
Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match

 

Phuket community
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

...all that paper safety matters. Tour boat safety by looking for nominees. Laugh or cry?...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

A change in Thailand about powering tourist boats is important. For safety 'sustainability' ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Gerry, you made me laugh about your ...until the final outcome... remark. That can take looooong t...(Read More)

Children in need: Police put children first in crackdown on late-night street hawking

Beside the Karon police station at the beach road in Karon is a cluster of 5 fish restaurants. popul...(Read More)

Fishermen receive reward for discovery of turtle egg nests as part of new preservation project

The Fishermen should also be awarded with a free Chinese Meal complete with Oceanic White Tip Sharks...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

All gasoline powered tourist / passenger carrying vessels are deadly. A diesel powered vessel is a s...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@Facinated. If you go to the Thailand BOI website, lists "Advantages", well, maybe they sh...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@GJCS. I have been a Commercial Seafarer since 1978. My CV is 64 pages long & only 12 of printed...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

I was not talking about illegal Burmese immigrants. These people can be very well legal in Thailand....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

...published how much everyone will get finally.Better to stop whinging until you know the final out...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET