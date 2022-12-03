Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Filipino arrested and deported for 252 day overstay

Filipino arrested and deported for 252 day overstay

PHUKET: Investigation officers from Phuket Immigration Police arrested a 55-year-old Filipino man yesterday (Dec 2) for overstaying his visa by a total of 252 days.

immigrationcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 December 2022, 01:44PM

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

« »

The arrest of Mr Lito Lopez was made at his home in Soi Namtok Kathu Road in Kathu around 3pm yesterday afternoon under the charge of Pol. Maj. Gen. Praphansak Prasarnsuk, Immigration Commander 6, who was joined by Anirut Pattarawiwat, Phuket Immigration Investigation Inspector General, and fellow officers.

Lt. Col. Anirut revealed that the authorities had investigated reports of foreigners who had overstayed their allocated visa duration and had thus committed illegal acts in the Kingdom under Section 38 of the Immigration Act 1979.

He and his team were tipped off as to the specific whereabouts of Mr Lopez which led to them undertaking the arrest at his home.
Officers confirmed that the last registered entry into Thailand in Mr Lopez’s passport was via the Andaman Immigration Checkpoint in Ranong Province on Mar 4, 2020 on a 90-day non-immigrant visa which allowed him to remain in the country until June 1.

Officers confirmed that the valid period of permission allowing Mr Lopez to remain in the country had expired and he was taken to Kathu Police Station to face charges before being deported back to his homeland.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong
Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds
‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos
Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cleaning up Phuket trash village, New licence-points system || December 2
Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks
Walk-in COVID jabs still available
Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

 

Phuket community
Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

GOOD NEWS! The airport has been designed to handle 20 flights an hour, so it's within it's d...(Read More)

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

Yes Kurt. Being poor is completely unacceptable! How dare they?...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

I figured that Kurt would be unhappy about this. ...(Read More)

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides

Climate change isn't the cause ... poor construction and engineering is. ...(Read More)

Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

Now, when flights are rescheduled, as mentioned in another story today, the average take-offs/landin...(Read More)

Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

6700+ flights. Wow! That's 9 an hour, every hour of the month. Even more when you consider there...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

Runway closures through so-called High Season- Doh....(Read More)

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Maybe time for people to stop relying on 'apps' and lift their heads out of their phones. Fr...(Read More)

Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

A few weeks ago were 50% Phuket hotels still closed. How is that situation now? What is the real &#...(Read More)

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Point is, tourists already read in home country on internet about the infamous Phuket taxi/van cart...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket

 