Filipino arrested and deported for 252 day overstay

PHUKET: Investigation officers from Phuket Immigration Police arrested a 55-year-old Filipino man yesterday (Dec 2) for overstaying his visa by a total of 252 days.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 December 2022, 01:44PM

The arrest of Mr Lito Lopez was made at his home in Soi Namtok Kathu Road in Kathu around 3pm yesterday afternoon under the charge of Pol. Maj. Gen. Praphansak Prasarnsuk, Immigration Commander 6, who was joined by Anirut Pattarawiwat, Phuket Immigration Investigation Inspector General, and fellow officers.

Lt. Col. Anirut revealed that the authorities had investigated reports of foreigners who had overstayed their allocated visa duration and had thus committed illegal acts in the Kingdom under Section 38 of the Immigration Act 1979.

He and his team were tipped off as to the specific whereabouts of Mr Lopez which led to them undertaking the arrest at his home.

Officers confirmed that the last registered entry into Thailand in Mr Lopez’s passport was via the Andaman Immigration Checkpoint in Ranong Province on Mar 4, 2020 on a 90-day non-immigrant visa which allowed him to remain in the country until June 1.

Officers confirmed that the valid period of permission allowing Mr Lopez to remain in the country had expired and he was taken to Kathu Police Station to face charges before being deported back to his homeland.