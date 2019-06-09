Kata Rocks
Kata Rocks


Filipino and Japanese runners shine at 2019 Laguna Phuket Marathon

RUNNING: Phuket’s largest mass participation sports event, the award-winning Laguna Phuket Marathon, welcomed a record 12,000-plus runners from 73 countries for its 14th edition. Held on the 8th and 9th June at Laguna Phuket, the two-day festival of sport and fun was presided over by Advisor to the Minister and Vice Minister For Tourism and Sports Royal Thai Navy Lieutenant Commander Worawit Techasupakura and Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung.

AthleticsMarathon
By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 June 2019, 05:47PM

The Men’s Marathon was won by Japanese runner Takashi Mino.

Tomomi Nakajima won the Women’s distance for the second time ahead of Amy Mumford (GBR) and April Rose Diaz (PHI). Photo: Supplied

more than 12,000 runners took part in the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019. Photo: Supplied

more than 12,000 runners took part in the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019. Photo: Supplied

Thai celebrity and running sensation Athiwara ‘Toon’ Kongmalai on the course.

Thai celebrity Somchai Khemkla also joined the run. Photo: Supplied

A boon for Phuket's low season tourism, Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 saw celebrities and singers – Nont Aulaphas Na Pom Petch, Somchai Khemkla and Supoj Chancharoe – actors and actresses – Jirayut Tantakul, Rachawin Wongwiriya, Aroonnapa Panichjaroon and Mathew Dean – rockstar Athiwara “ Toon” Kongmalai, and many of Thailand's top athletes line-up together with runners from around the world.

The largest nationalities represented at this year's Laguna Phuket Marathon were Thai, Japanese, Chinese and British. There was also a large contingent of runners from the Philippines and who made their presence known with Richard Salano and Prince Joey Lee finishing first and second in the Men's Half Marathon, and Christine Hallasgo (PHI) and Christabel Martes (PHI) placing first and third in the Women's Half Marathon. Other notable Filipino performances were from Bryan Quiamco and Azlan Pagay (PHI) who placed second and third respectively in the Men's Marathon field, and April Rose Diaz who placed third.

Japanese runners dominated the 10.5km distance with Hiroki Nakajima and Hisashi Kitamura claiming first and second in the Men's division ahead of Supit Chantharat (THA) in third. In the Women's race, Phuket-based Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS) won in a time of 00:41:30, 23 seconds ahead of Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), who out-raced compatriot Sawa Aoki.

The Japanese super couple of Hiroki Nakajima and Tomomi Nakajima won their respective Marathon distances at the 2017 Laguna Phuket Marathon and returning this year ran 10.5km on the first day, and Marathon the day after. While Hiroki was out sprinted to finish fourth overall in the Men's division, Tomomi went on to win the Women's distance for the second time ahead of Amy Mumford (GBR) and April Rose Diaz (PHI).

The Men's Marathon was won by another Japanese runner, Takashi Mino.

Top athletes from Thailand included Thai national team runner Supit Chantharat who finished third in the 10.5km and sixth in the Men's Marathon; former national team runner Natthaya Thanaronnawat, who finished second in both the Women's Half Marathon and 5km; and Thai triathlete Jaray Jearani who finished seventh in the 10.5km Men's race. Meanwhile Thai youngsters dominated the 2km Kids Run claiming all three top spots in the girls division and second and third places in the boys division.

A notable performance from Australian Hayley Newman saw her win the 5km Women's race for the third consecutive time.

Famed for it's beautiful course around Laguna Phuket and the island's northern beaches, organisers strived to reduce single-use plastics on the course this year.

Top three winners in each distance:

Marathon

Male

  1. Takashi Mino (JPN), 02:35:02
  2. Bryan Quiamco (PHI), 02:40:15
  3. Azlan Pagay (PHI), 02:41:20

Female

  1. Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 03:03:55
  2. Amy Mumford (GBR), 03:10:10
  3. April Rose Diaz (PHI), 03:24:57

Marathon Relay

  1. Team 2 (THA), 03:25:27
  2. Team Krating Peaw Relay Run (THA), 03:49:01
  3. Team Cookie Run (THA), 03:54:08

Half Marathon

Male

  1. Richard Salano (PHI), 01:13:25
  2. Prince Joey Lee (PHI), 01:14:00
  3. Daisuke Yamauchi (JPN), 01:16:59

Female

  1. Christine Hallasgo (PHI), 01:25:28
  2. Natthaya Thanaronnawat (THA), 01:29:00
  3. Christabel Martes (PHI), 01:29:51

10.5km

Male

  1. Hiroki Nakajima (JPN), 00:34:48
  2. Hisashi Kitamura (JPN), 00:36:41
  3. Supit Chantharat (THA), 00:37:06

Female

  1. Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS), 00:41:30
  2. Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 00:41:54
  3. Sawa Aoki (JPN), 00:45:12

5km

Male

  1. Mohamed Rasheed (MDV), 00:16:43
  2. Oliver Trott (GBR), 00:16:49
  3. Jay Lilley (GBR), 00:17:00

Female

  1. Hayley Newman (AUS), 00:19:23
  2. Natthaya Thanaronnawat (THA), 00:19:40
  3. Florence Williams (GBR), 00:20:55

2km Kids Run

Male

  1. Conor Walby (GBR), 00:08:16
  2. Korawin Chaichamroonphan (THA), 00:08:22
  3. Natawan Chantarachota (THA), 00:08:53

Female

  1. Puttikan Kanchanakamnoed (THA), 00:08:25
  2. Chalinda Thongphueak (THA), 00:08:40
  3. Ramonya Panrittidam (THA), 00:09:14

Full results are available at www.SportStats.asia.

The 15th anniversary edition will be held 13 and 14 June, 2020 at Laguna Phuket. For more information, visit www.phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.

 

 

