PHUKET: A Filipino woman escaped serious injury when the car she was driving hit a concrete gutter where the road is being widened at the turnoff from Thepkrasattri Rd to Phuket International Airport late last night (Nov 7).

accidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 November 2018, 04:45PM

The car rolled onto its roof then continued to roll back onto its wheels before coming to a stop in the middle of one of the construction lanes.

Further down the road was a damage road sign.

Capt Warawud Sansop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 11:20pm. He and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a black Phuket-registered Toyota sedan in the middle of the construction lane with heavy damage to its front and its roof.

The driver, Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, of the Philippines, was waiting at the scene, somehow unharmed by the accident, Capt Warawud noted in his report.

Ms Monasterial explained to police that she had one passenger in the car at the time, a Belgian, named in the police report only as ‘Isane’, said the police report of the incident.

A breath test at the police station showed Ms Monasterial negative for alcohol.

Ms Monasterial admitted to a charge of reckless driving causing damage to property and was fined B400, noted the police report.

Damages claims between the two parties will follow later, the report added.