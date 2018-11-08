THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Filipina expat escapes unharmed as car rolls at airport turnoff roadworks

PHUKET: A Filipino woman escaped serious injury when the car she was driving hit a concrete gutter where the road is being widened at the turnoff from Thepkrasattri Rd to Phuket International Airport late last night (Nov 7).

accidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 November 2018, 04:45PM

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Filipina expat Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, was fined B400 for reckless driving causing damage to property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The car rolled onto its roof then continued to roll back onto its wheels before coming to a stop in the middle of one of the construction lanes.

Further down the road was a damage road sign.

Capt Warawud Sansop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 11:20pm. He and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a black Phuket-registered Toyota sedan in the middle of the construction lane with heavy damage to its front and its roof.

The driver, Pineda Ma Elaine Monasterial, 35, of the Philippines, was waiting at the scene, somehow unharmed by the accident, Capt Warawud noted in his report.

QSI International School Phuket

Ms Monasterial explained to police that she had one passenger in the car at the time, a Belgian, named in the police report only as ‘Isane’, said the police report of the incident.

A breath test at the police station showed Ms Monasterial negative for alcohol.

Ms Monasterial admitted to a charge of reckless driving causing damage to property and was fined B400, noted the police report.

Damages claims between the two parties will follow later, the report added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 12:10:14 

Poor lady expat.  Do like the thai, denie any wrong doing. Claim the road is slippery, and don't pay fine, like the thai.  Never read about so fast alcohol test and fining when it concerns thai Taxi, Van, Bus drivers. RTP does discriminate. And so obvious.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Phuket airport taxi driver charges for deadly wipeout stall
Phuket van driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into street lamp
Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip
Blood test clears Brit expat of drunk driving in horrific accident
Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout
Woman killed in high-speed motorbike collision
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
American tourist in ICU after Krabi rock climbing fall
Brit expat charged for horrific Phuket accident
Phuket passenger van slams into ice truck
Man dies at Phuket waterfall
Phuket police investigate after body found floating in sea

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Go Air

 