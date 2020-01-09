Fifth visitor quarantined over mystery Wuhan virus

BANGKOK: A Chinese traveller arriving in Bangkok from the pneumonia-hit city of Wuhan in central China has been quarantined, bringing the number of people quarantined in the search for suspected cases of the mysterious virus causing the outbreak to five.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 January 2020, 09:16AM

The woman was identified as having a high body temperature when she arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around midday yesterday (Jan 8), Photo: Bangkok Post

The woman, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around midday yesterday (Jan 8), needs a thorough check because she developed fever, Department of Disease Control chief Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.

She is being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi's Muang district where three other travellers from Wuhan had been quarantined earlier after they were detected with high body temperatures.

"Officials are waiting for lab test results to identify her disease," Dr Suwanchai said.

The three others – a 3-year-old Chinese boy and two Thai female students in China – were found to not be carrying the virus that has caused mysterious pneumonia infections to at least 59 people in Wuhan, he said.

The boy, who suffered influenza A/H3N2 virus, and a 24-year-old student who had type C flu, have been discharged.

The other student, aged 22, is expected to return home today as she is recovering from a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and bacteria-derived infections.

A Thai man, a tourist in Wuhan who was reported to have fever earlier this week, has been treated privately. His condition is improving but experts need to examine his lab test results before deciding whether to discharge him, the department chief said.

