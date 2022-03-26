BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fifth turtle nest found north of Phuket

Fifth turtle nest found north of Phuket

Phang Nga marine wildlife officials have discovered a new turtle nest on Thai Muang Beach and relocated the eggs to a safer area to protect them.

marineenvironmentanimals
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 March 2022, 02:00PM

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

73 turtle eggs were found on Thai Muang Beach on Mar 25. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officials at Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park in Phang Nga found tracks left by a big sea turtle on Thai Muang Beach at around 6am yesterday (Mar 25).

The tracks measured about 100cm across, with the drag marks indicating that the turtle shell measured about 57cm wide indicating that the turtle was far from being the biggest to lay eggs in the park.

Having searched the area, officials found the nest and carefully dug it discovering 73 eggs. All of them were fertilised, it was reported.

AXA Insurance PCL

As the nest was in the part of the beach where it could be damaged by the surf, officials moved all the eggs to the area in front of the Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park office. The eggs are expected to hatch within 55-60 days.

It is already the fifth turtle nest found at Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park. The fourth one was discovered on Mar 14. That time 106 healthy eggs had been deposited by the mother turtle.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions

 