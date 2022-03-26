Fifth turtle nest found north of Phuket

Phang Nga marine wildlife officials have discovered a new turtle nest on Thai Muang Beach and relocated the eggs to a safer area to protect them.

marineenvironmentanimals

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 March 2022, 02:00PM

Officials at Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park in Phang Nga found tracks left by a big sea turtle on Thai Muang Beach at around 6am yesterday (Mar 25).

The tracks measured about 100cm across, with the drag marks indicating that the turtle shell measured about 57cm wide indicating that the turtle was far from being the biggest to lay eggs in the park.

Having searched the area, officials found the nest and carefully dug it discovering 73 eggs. All of them were fertilised, it was reported.

As the nest was in the part of the beach where it could be damaged by the surf, officials moved all the eggs to the area in front of the Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park office. The eggs are expected to hatch within 55-60 days.

It is already the fifth turtle nest found at Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park. The fourth one was discovered on Mar 14. That time 106 healthy eggs had been deposited by the mother turtle.