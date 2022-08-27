Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FIFA World Cup trophy tour to visit all 32 qualified nations

FIFA World Cup trophy tour to visit all 32 qualified nations

ZURICH: The second and final leg of this year’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off last Wednesday (Aug 24) in Seoul, Korea Republic, following a send-off event at the Home of FIFA in Zurich starring 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Gilberto Silva.

FitnessWorld-Cup
By Press Release

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 08:30AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

The spellbinding journey – which, for the first time, is offering all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football’s biggest prize up close – will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets under way on Nov 20, 2022.

Thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s longest-standing partner, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been bringing the most iconic trophy in the world to fans globally since 2006. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.

Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public through the magic of the largest football festival on Earth.”

“By, for the first time, visiting all the nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the momentum of the Trophy Tour will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game.”

Simultaneously, FIFA is launching its Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign with an announcement from Noah Beck, a former collegiate football player turned social media sensation, who is the global ambassador for the campaign.

FIFA Legends at several tour destinations will be sharing their dreams – past, present and future – and fans will be able to create their own “Dream Cam” moments in an augmented-reality photo experience. Emerging artists from football and beyond, commissioned and spotlighted by FIFA, will make guest appearances on-site to showcase their own FIFA World Cup-themed artwork. FIFA is also set to give fans around the world the stage to share their FIFA World Cup dreams in the form of fan art, via social media, in a contest that will conclude at the end of the tour.

FIFA+, FIFA’s brand-new, world-class digital platform created to connect football fans across the globe, will be home to the “Dream Gallery” – the hub for all campaign information, influencer and fan content and other interactive features.

Schedule for the second leg (subject to change):

19-20 August – Switzerland (send-off)

24-25 August – Korea Republic

26-27 August – Japan

29-30 August – Australia

1 September – IR Iran

3-4 September – Ghana

6-7 September – Senegal

8-9 September – Cameroon

10-11 September – Morocco

13-14 September – Tunisia

15 September – Portugal

16 September – Spain

17-18 September – Croatia

20-21 September – Serbia

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

22-24 September – Poland

25 September – the Netherlands

28-30 September – Denmark

2-3 October – Germany

4-5 October – Belgium

6-9 October – France

11 October – Wales

12-13 October – England

15-20 October – Mexico

21-23 October – Brazil

25-27 October – Argentina

28-29 October – Uruguay

31 October – 1 November – Ecuador

2-3 November – Costa Rica

5-8 November – the USA

9 November – Canada

11-12 November – Saudi Arabia

13-14 November – Qatar

About the FIFA World Cup Trophy

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy is awarded to the FIFA World Cup champions while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, it can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.

Because the regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s care and cannot be won outright, it is only temporarily presented to the winning team at the FIFA World Cup. The champions are then permanently awarded a specific trophy relating to the edition of the tournament in question, the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy – gold-plated rather than solid gold, it is engraved with the relevant year and the names of the host country (or countries) and the winning nation.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to feast their eyes on a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais rout Vietnam in 3rd-place play-off
Rising star Kunlavut settles for silver
Phuket Surfing Competition declared a roaring success
Title within touching distance for Verstappen
Phuket Beach Festival International Surfing Competition enters final day
Sainz on pole after Verstappen, Leclerc penalties
Liverpool hit nine to equal record, Haaland hat-trick fires Man City
Toyota Gazoo racing ready to rock the streets of Phuket Town
Saemapetch victorious in Rittewada ONE rematch
‘Martial Arts Olympics’ to hit millions of more screens
Shortboard quarterfinals decided as conditions increase wave size
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Youngsters help Phuket MMA Dojo continue its rise
Longboard quarterfinalists decided at Phuket International Surfing Competition
Last roll of the dice as Ferrari takes final shot at season salvation

 

Phuket community
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

Yamaha R15 is Sports motorcycle ridden by a young man. Sadly these types of accident are common, ev...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Yet the government run tobacco monopoly is fine is it? funny, that. ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Clearly the ban is not working. Almost every day I see people (mostly young locals) sucking on e-cig...(Read More)

Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

What a complete waste of oxygen this guy is. His daugther should be taken away from him and put in t...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

You mean he didn't fall asleep while riding like the last two apparently did?...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

...This is not a complain. I myself like less tourists on Phuket. It makes the island more relaxed ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

This 'Free Phuket ( smart?) bus travel for Thai ONLY', is a Cheap Charlie initiative as they...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Strange, that suppositioning of DEK with his remarks about many things like 30b health scheme and th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 