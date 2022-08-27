FIFA World Cup trophy tour to visit all 32 qualified nations

ZURICH: The second and final leg of this year’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off last Wednesday (Aug 24) in Seoul, Korea Republic, following a send-off event at the Home of FIFA in Zurich starring 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Gilberto Silva.

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 08:30AM

Photo: AFP.

The spellbinding journey – which, for the first time, is offering all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football’s biggest prize up close – will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets under way on Nov 20, 2022.

Thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s longest-standing partner, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been bringing the most iconic trophy in the world to fans globally since 2006. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.

Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public through the magic of the largest football festival on Earth.”

“By, for the first time, visiting all the nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the momentum of the Trophy Tour will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game.”

Simultaneously, FIFA is launching its Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign with an announcement from Noah Beck, a former collegiate football player turned social media sensation, who is the global ambassador for the campaign.

FIFA Legends at several tour destinations will be sharing their dreams – past, present and future – and fans will be able to create their own “Dream Cam” moments in an augmented-reality photo experience. Emerging artists from football and beyond, commissioned and spotlighted by FIFA, will make guest appearances on-site to showcase their own FIFA World Cup-themed artwork. FIFA is also set to give fans around the world the stage to share their FIFA World Cup dreams in the form of fan art, via social media, in a contest that will conclude at the end of the tour.

FIFA+, FIFA’s brand-new, world-class digital platform created to connect football fans across the globe, will be home to the “Dream Gallery” – the hub for all campaign information, influencer and fan content and other interactive features.

Schedule for the second leg (subject to change):

19-20 August – Switzerland (send-off)

24-25 August – Korea Republic

26-27 August – Japan

29-30 August – Australia

1 September – IR Iran

3-4 September – Ghana

6-7 September – Senegal

8-9 September – Cameroon

10-11 September – Morocco

13-14 September – Tunisia

15 September – Portugal

16 September – Spain

17-18 September – Croatia

20-21 September – Serbia

22-24 September – Poland

25 September – the Netherlands

28-30 September – Denmark

2-3 October – Germany

4-5 October – Belgium

6-9 October – France

11 October – Wales

12-13 October – England

15-20 October – Mexico

21-23 October – Brazil

25-27 October – Argentina

28-29 October – Uruguay

31 October – 1 November – Ecuador

2-3 November – Costa Rica

5-8 November – the USA

9 November – Canada

11-12 November – Saudi Arabia

13-14 November – Qatar

About the FIFA World Cup Trophy

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy is awarded to the FIFA World Cup champions while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, it can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.

Because the regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s care and cannot be won outright, it is only temporarily presented to the winning team at the FIFA World Cup. The champions are then permanently awarded a specific trophy relating to the edition of the tournament in question, the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy – gold-plated rather than solid gold, it is engraved with the relevant year and the names of the host country (or countries) and the winning nation.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to feast their eyes on a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.