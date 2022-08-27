The spellbinding journey – which, for the first time, is offering all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football’s biggest prize up close – will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets under way on Nov 20, 2022.
Thanks to Coca-Cola, FIFA’s longest-standing partner, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has been bringing the most iconic trophy in the world to fans globally since 2006. In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.
Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public through the magic of the largest football festival on Earth.”
“By, for the first time, visiting all the nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the momentum of the Trophy Tour will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game.”
Simultaneously, FIFA is launching its Spotlight: Your Dreams campaign with an announcement from Noah Beck, a former collegiate football player turned social media sensation, who is the global ambassador for the campaign.
FIFA Legends at several tour destinations will be sharing their dreams – past, present and future – and fans will be able to create their own “Dream Cam” moments in an augmented-reality photo experience. Emerging artists from football and beyond, commissioned and spotlighted by FIFA, will make guest appearances on-site to showcase their own FIFA World Cup-themed artwork. FIFA is also set to give fans around the world the stage to share their FIFA World Cup dreams in the form of fan art, via social media, in a contest that will conclude at the end of the tour.
FIFA+, FIFA’s brand-new, world-class digital platform created to connect football fans across the globe, will be home to the “Dream Gallery” – the hub for all campaign information, influencer and fan content and other interactive features.
Schedule for the second leg (subject to change):
19-20 August – Switzerland (send-off)
24-25 August – Korea Republic
26-27 August – Japan
29-30 August – Australia
1 September – IR Iran
3-4 September – Ghana
6-7 September – Senegal
8-9 September – Cameroon
10-11 September – Morocco
13-14 September – Tunisia
15 September – Portugal
16 September – Spain
17-18 September – Croatia
20-21 September – Serbia
22-24 September – Poland
25 September – the Netherlands
28-30 September – Denmark
2-3 October – Germany
4-5 October – Belgium
6-9 October – France
11 October – Wales
12-13 October – England
15-20 October – Mexico
21-23 October – Brazil
25-27 October – Argentina
28-29 October – Uruguay
31 October – 1 November – Ecuador
2-3 November – Costa Rica
5-8 November – the USA
9 November – Canada
11-12 November – Saudi Arabia
13-14 November – Qatar
About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
The original FIFA World Cup Trophy is awarded to the FIFA World Cup champions while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, it can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.
Because the regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s care and cannot be won outright, it is only temporarily presented to the winning team at the FIFA World Cup. The champions are then permanently awarded a specific trophy relating to the edition of the tournament in question, the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy – gold-plated rather than solid gold, it is engraved with the relevant year and the names of the host country (or countries) and the winning nation.
The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to feast their eyes on a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.
