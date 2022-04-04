tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FIFA urged to eject Iran from World Cup over women stadium ban

FIFA urged to eject Iran from World Cup over women stadium ban

FOOTBALL: FIFA is facing calls to sanction Iran and even throw its team out of the 2022 World Cup finals over the Islamic republic’s renewed failure to allow women to attend an international football match.

Football
By AFP

Monday 4 April 2022, 01:54PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Iranian news agencies this week confirmed that 2,000 women who had bought tickets for last Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in the northeastern city of Mashhad could not enter the stadium.

Activists based outside Iran accused the authorities of using pepper spray at close range to disperse women who then protested the ban outside the venue.

The United for Navid group of exiled Iranian athletes and activists, set up after the execution of wrestling champion Navid Afkari in September 2020, said Iran should be suspended from international football until it changes its stance.

“We formally request that FIFA immediately suspend Iran and prohibit its participation in the World Cup 2022 as long as the Football Federation of Iran continues to violate the Olympic Charter and FIFA regulations,” it said in a letter to FIFA’s deputy secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.

In the letter it said that Iran had pledged to FIFA that it would end its policy of “gender apartheid” by allowing women to attend matches.

“But not only has Iran broken that promise by continuing to bar women from entering a stadium but women are beaten, abused and threatened,” it added.

United for Navid said Iran “continues to ignore” FIFA’s requests to show “basic adherence” to human rights.

Long overdue’

Human Rights Watch meanwhile urged FIFA to demand that Iran urgently overturn the “discriminatory” stadium ban on women and ensure accountability for abuses.

“Given the Iranian authorities’ longstanding violations, FIFA needs to follow its own global guidelines on nondiscrimination and should consider enforcing penalties for Iran’s noncompliance,” Tara Sepehri Far, HRW’s senior Iran researcher, said in a statement.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The New York-based NGO said that under FIFA’s statutes discrimination on the basis of gender is “strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion”.

“It is long overdue for FIFA to demonstrate that it is serious in enforcing transparent accountability measures,” said Sepehri Far.

There was considerable criticism from within Iran over the lockout, including from Iran’s team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Mashhad’s governor apologised.

President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday instructed the interior ministry to look into the incident.

In January, women were allowed to attend an international for the first time in almost three years, for a World Cup qualifier against Iraq that also saw the Team Melli win its place for the finals in Qatar, the draw for which took place on Friday.

A FIFA spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday that it had learned with “concern” of the reports of women being barred after “historic progress” exemplified by the Jan 2021 match.

“FIFA expects this to continue, as there can be no turning back.”

Pressure on Iran to act had increased since the death in 2019 of female fan Sahar Khodayari - known as the “blue girl” after the colours of her favourite Tehran team Esteghlal - who set herself on fire in fear of being jailed after trying to attend a match in disguise.

Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old wrestler who had won national competitions, was hanged in Sept 2020 in the southern city of Shiraz after being convicted of committing murder during protests that rocked the city two years before.

He had complained of being tortured into confessing, with methods that included beating and having alcohol squirted up his nose.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First Asia-Oceania Q School in Bangkok
Australia beat England to win Women’s World Cup
Man City maintain lead over Liverpool, Brentford thrash Chelsea
Fun and games at the civil servants sports day
Germany to face Spain at Qatar 2022 World Cup
Entering the business end of the season
Tickets for Liverpool Man Utd clash in Bangkok at B5,000-25,000
Hat-trick for golden boy Pongsakorn at Dubai Championship
Team NZ defend moving America’s Cup defence to Barcelona
Right race, wrong place as Verstappen wins controversial Saudi GP
PSG star Navas takes in Ukrainian refugees
Atthaya wins playoff to capture first LPGA title
Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash
A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity

 

Phuket community
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

About B100 Million in assets seized. Still about B90 Million to go. Great Mediation times under the ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Seen the uncovered wealth of clear visible 'good's' , several matters are clear. The Abb...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Sounds like the "revered monk" was in deep with the imbezzlement too. Is there such a thi...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Anyone who has been here any length of time knows the biggest hazards on Phuket's roads are the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Wasn't Hong Kong called a 'special administrative area' too when China took it back? And...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Anyone with half a brain would want anonymity to stop this type of media hype. Why not just give the...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Kurt, I just looked at Soi Dogs annual financials. The brought in $19,144,800 US in 2021 and claimed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 