Fiery start to House meet

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha engaged in a toe-to-toe face-off with the opposition in a fiery parliamentary debate on the government’s policy manifesto on Thursday (July 25).

politics

By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 July 2019, 08:48AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha rises from his seat to make a point during a face-off with the opposition in a fiery parliamentary debate on the government’s policy manifesto on Thursday. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

On the first day of the policy debate, Gen Prayut faced a real test as he delivered the government’s policy statement in parliament for the first time since he started his second term as premier.

Gen Prayut tried his best to explain all the policies to the opposition despite the occasional flaring of tempers and emotional reactions. However, he admitted he was new to the parliamentary system and that he had a lot to learn and would improve with time.

During the debate, the prime minister cut a fiercely defiant figure, countering criticism from the opposition especially regarding policies aimed at addressing the economy and social disparities, and claims that the government’s policy was unclear and impractical.

Initially, Gen Prayut opted to improvise, stressing what he considered to be important. He told parliament that his government was considering implementing the policies that both the coalition and opposition parties had proposed and that they should wait for the process to begin.

But shortly after he started, opposition MPs took turns raising objections, saying that parliamentary regulations required the premier to read out the policy statement word for word.

Unless he read it straight, the parliament's record of the policy statement would be inconsistent with the written statement handed out to MPs earlier, the opposition MPs said.

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai agreed with the objections and asked Gen Prayut to comply with the rules.

Gen Prayut then lowered his tone and read out the policy statement word for word.

Responding to criticism over the high-deficit budget and where to secure the money, he said the high-deficit budget could be funded by either taxes or loans.

“In past governments, annual budgets were estimated at about B2 trillion as well. But why did projects to build roads, trains, electric trains, and the Eastern Economic Corridor project not come about, unlike in my government?'” Gen Prayut said.

On the issue of arms procurement, Gen Prayut said it is necessary to buy weapons that can be used efficiently.

“As for graft allegations, go find evidence and sue. Several committees were set up [to oversee purchases]. A submarine can only be procured once in six years,” Gen Prayut said.

Addressing the government’s policy to build national security and safety, Future Forward Party secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, said that the party upholds the royal institution as much as anyone else.

It is wrong to accuse those who hold different views of being disloyal to the country, he said, adding that the government should issue a policy to bring "political refugees" back to the country as part of efforts to foster national reconciliation.

After keeping calm throughout the day, Gen Prayut ran out of patience at around 9pm when Pol Gen Seripisuth Temiyavej, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party, questioned his qualifications for the office of premier.

Gen Prayut reacted strongly and pointed his finger at the Seri Ruam Thai Party leader, saying that he thought Pol Gen Seripisuth was like his brother.

The prime minister added that he had changed his mind because Pol Gen Seripisuth did not accord him due respect and honour and walked out of the house, forcing a 10-minute break .

The session was to continue until late last night.

