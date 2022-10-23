British International School, Phuket
Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

PHUKET: A field hospital will be open in Kathu in order to serve patients who cannot reach Patong Hospital due to the collapse of the road over Patong Hill on Wednesday (Oct 19).

disastersSafetyweatherhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 12:20PM

A field hospital will open at the Liquor House Park to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed. Photo: Patong Hospital

A survery found Patong Hill road being not safe for traffic. Photo: Phuket Info Center

A temporary field hospital (Sanam Hospital) will be open in Kathu Park, locally known as the Whiskey Mansion Park or Liquor House Park. It will start accepting patients from Oct 25, Patong Hospital announced in a Facebook post.

It was not disclosed what medical services will be available at the new field hospital. Neither it was mentioned which medical institutions are expected to provide doctors, nurses and other personnel for the temporary hospital.

Meanwhile the Phuket Info Center announced the results of the soil survey conducted by a team of specialists from the Kathu Municipality and the Phuket Highways Office. On Oct 21 they took soil samples to analyse the strength of the soil layer. Governor Narong Wonciew was present at the site to witness the process.

On Oct 23, it was announced that the foundation material under the road was considered loose with sand filling the trenches and ground water level being high.

“There is a risk that the embankment can collapse. The relevant agencies consider the route to be closed and not used for public traffic,” Phuket Info Center announced.

Earlier Governor Narong called for officials to exercise ‘safety first’ as the top priority when carrying out repairs to roads affected by landslides, including the now-closed road over Patong Hill.

The most important thing from the disaster that is happening now [floods and landslides] is that the safety of the people and tourists who use the route must be taken into account. Therefore, the route must be temporarily closed for everyone’s safety,” Governor Narong said.

Kurt | 23 October 2022 - 13:02:57 

Are the many Phuket Town hospitals not able to take care of Kathu patients? A temporarily 'field hospital'never able to give same medical care as real hospitals. Who did organize this, and who pays for it?

 

