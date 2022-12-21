Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FIA bans ‘political statements’ from motorsports

FIA bans ‘political statements’ from motorsports

FORMULA ONE: The FIA has cracked down on competitors making “political, religious and personal statements or comments” in its updated rules for motorsports next season.

Formula-One
By AFP

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 10:35AM

This file photo taken on April 14, 2019, shows drivers setting off at the start of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China. Photo: AFP

This file photo taken on April 14, 2019, shows drivers setting off at the start of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China. Photo: AFP

The governing body’s International Sporting Code (ISC) now deems “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA” an offence.

The FIA governs Formula One, world rally and endurance world championships.

As of Jan 1, 2023 any political statements will need to be “previously approved in writing by the FIA”.

However, the sanctions for a breach of the rules were not specified.

In recent years, several high-profile Formula One drivers have used Grand Prix races to openly take a stand for a cause, in particular with messages on their clothing or helmet.

In 2020, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton donned a T-shirt on the podium of the Tuscan Grand Prix with the message “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”, referring to the fatal shooting of a black woman in her home by American police.

Hamilton’s actions led the FIA to review its protocols for post-race ceremonies.

In 2021, German Sebastian Vettel wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

He also wore a helmet with a message protesting against Canada’s oil sands mining at the Canadian Grand Prix.

“The ISC has been updated in accordance with the political neutrality of sport as a fundamental universal ethical principle of the Olympic Movement,” an FIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cool in the pool at Blue Tree swimming challenge
Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay
England’s new rugby boss Borthwick wants to revive Twickenham ‘roar’
Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
O’Sullivan hails Thailand’s ‘Mr Bean’ snooker star
AFL returns to Phuket with the 2022 Pacific Health Insurance AFL Andaman Cup
Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit
‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival
Phuket Dojo athletes represent in style
France set up World Cup final with Argentina
Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

How about a real study on how much money hospitals take in from the tourism industry. Could Thailan...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Ah Amerikan built. Must have been a timebomb waiting to go off. ...(Read More)

Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’

It's all about money. If open, all involved would benefit. Being "closed" would requi...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less....(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

Kurt rarely makes any sense. ...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Kurt. Oh but he will, he will, like my pet mynah bird. Only knows two phrases and repeats them endl...(Read More)

Patong Hill open to all vehicles

Don't overreact so much, JohnC. So far the partly collaps of the Patong Hill Rd didn't cost ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Wow- what a sexist attitude. If only we had an effective group of law enforcement officers- oh, hang...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

JohnC doesn't need to repeat that useless question. For what? The daily Phuket traffic happen...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Article BP today: The corvette had 70 crewmembers, they all had a life jacket, there were 70 of them...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand

 