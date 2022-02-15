BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

FIA alters F1 rain rules and refuses to increase number of sprints

FORMULA ONE: The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said yesterday (Feb 14) it had changed a wet-weather rule that helped Max Verstappen snatch last season’s Formula One title and had dialled back plans for six ‘sprint’ qualifiers.

Formula-One
By AFP

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 10:29AM

The points Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collected in the rain at Spa-Francorchamps in August eventually helped make him champion. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

The points Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collected in the rain at Spa-Francorchamps in August eventually helped make him champion. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

The FIA made its announcement after a meeting of its commission and its newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem with Formula One teams in London.

The FIA said in a statement that there had been “detailed discussions” of a second controversy, at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title in December before a controversial safety car restart allowed Verstappen to pass on the last lap.

“Feedback from the commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the president’s analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days,” said the FIA.

The FIA did address an earlier controversy at the Belgian Grand Prix in August. Verstappen was declared the winner and awarded half the points for a victory, even though the race was cancelled because of heavy rain.

The FIA said it had approved changes to rules for weather-affected races.

“No points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety Car and/or Virtual Safety Car intervention,” said the statement.

It has introduced a progressive points system based on the percentage of the planned distance covered.

If the cars have raced less than 25% of the distance, the winner will get six points and the next four cars will collect four, three, two and one points.

If the race was between 25% and 50% complete, “the winner will get 13 points (then 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the following).

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“Between 50% and 75%, it will be 19 points (then 14, 12, 9, 8, 6, 5, 3, 2, 1).”

Sprints were introduced at three races last season and the teams favoured an increase this season. Formula One and its sporting director Ross Brawn had talked about an agreement in principle for six.

The FIA capped the number at three: Emilia-Romagna (April 24), Austria (July 10) and Brazil (November 13).

The FIA statement said there was “a recognition by all that the format created positive benefits for the sport.”

But, it added, that teams were facing a challenging year because of car redesigns and three was accepted “as a sensible number in light of the pressures already on the teams for this season with the introduction of major changes to the regulations.”

Under the sprint format, the classic qualifying is moved from Saturday to Friday. It determines the starting grid for the sprint race of about 100km (30 minutes) on Saturday.

The sprints offer championship points and in 2022, these will be increased to eight for the first down to one for the eighth. In 2021 only the first three gained bonus points.

The FIA also tweaked the way the grid for the main race on Sunday is decided.

Pole position will be awarded to the fastest finisher in Friday qualifying but all the other grid places will be settled by the sprint.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Rams out to spoil Bengals script in Hollywood Super Bowl
Sterling hat-trick extends Man City lead, toothless Man Utd held by Southampton
West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as they battle for top four
Brilliant Deuskar leads Cows to Game 1 victory
Aspiring young golfers invited to join Honda LPGA clinic
Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves
Rawai team cycling event confirmed
Djokovic on entry list for vaccinated-only Indian Wells
Man City stretch lead as Spurs stunned by Saints
‘Animal lover’ Moyes defends decision to pick Zouma after cat shame
F1 teams set to unveil radical new look
Newcastle face moment of truth as Premier League winter break ends
Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Kurt, the Phuketians get 10x the attention that tourists and expats do. It is after all, their count...(Read More)

Woman killed as Belgian expat wipes out on rain-wet road

Kurt, that won't bring the poor woman back will it. A little sympathy is in order surely? Even f...(Read More)

Give happiness to Phuket people event bombs as locals queue for Favipiravir

Why should we care? Why not celebrate?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Interesting, another 85 covid arrivals from Russia....(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Snowman, My friend was in the same situation, she tested positive to Covid. The hospital doctor told...(Read More)

Police reveal names of Sandhu killers, get arrest warrants

Thaigeezer armchair detectives virtually have this solved- no need for Insp K! Not sure what all thi...(Read More)

Give happiness to Phuket people event bombs as locals queue for Favipiravir

No chance of the 'expenses' being audited though....(Read More)

Woman killed as Belgian expat wipes out on rain-wet road

Just because things are not reported here (Thai Breathalyzer), doesn't mean that they didn't...(Read More)

Locals call for historic Phuket Provincial Hall to be become arts, culture centre

Make this hystorical Provincial Hall a complex of combined hystorical and art exhibition-, a permane...(Read More)

Police reveal names of Sandhu killers, get arrest warrants

What about the registered owner of the guns?? No more mention of that. They provided the weapons use...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 