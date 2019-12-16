Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

FFP faces legal strife over rally

FFP faces legal strife over rally

BANGKOK: Police are preparing to take legal action against the organisers of a political rally on the Skywalk at Pathumwan intersection on Saturday (Dec 14) for not obtaining permission required to stage a public gathering.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 December 2019, 08:57AM

Thanathorn: More events planned

Thanathorn: More events planned

Pol Maj Gen Methi Rakphan, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, said on Sunday (Dec 15) the rally called by Future Forward Party (FFP) leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was clearly in violation of the public gatherings law.

He said the organisers failed to secure permission or declare the purpose of the event, noting that police are also looking into the conduct of the rally leaders.

“It is clear the rally was unlawful because no permission was obtained. There are regulations that need to be followed,” he said.

Though police maintained that no permission was granted for the rally, they did not intervene in the relatively brief event, attended by hundreds of people, which wrapped up around 6pm without incident.

The rally was called by Mr Thanathorn after the Election Commission (EC) decided to ask the Constitutional Court to consider disbanding his party for allegedly violating the organic law on parties for accepting a B191-million loan from him to finance its election campaign.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said on Sunday police and security authorities were sent to observe the rally and are examining evidence to determine if any laws were broken.

He also pointed out the 2015 law on public assemblies permission exists so police can make proper preparations to ensure peaceful and orderly gatherings.

FFP spokeswoman Pannika Wanich said on Sunday the rally was not unlawful and it was an expression of the people’s civil rights under the coup-sponsored charter.

She said the people came out to voice their dissent against injustice and the government's handling of national affairs.

Ms Pannika also hinted the FFP was planning more activities when asked to clarify if Mr Thanathorn was referring to the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust Uncle, a reference to the prime minister) running event, when he told rally participants that he would be seeing them next month.

“Mr Thanathorn has already announced he will join the run. For the FFP's [other] activities, you’ll have to wait and see,” she said.

Speaking at a forum in Chanthaburi, FFP secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul said the party faces disbandment because those in power want to break it up and acquire its MPs.

Thailand Yacht Show

He pledged to carry out political activities outside parliament if the FFP ends up being dissolved and he ends up losing his MP status. He said the party should turn the crisis into an opportunity.

“If they won’t let me work in parliament, I will do it outside,” he said.

Tanawat Wongchai, a former president of the Chulalongkorn University Student Council, said the Jan 12 run has been organised by the Student Union of Thailand to drum up public support for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He also criticised the public gathering law, accusing it of being a tool to curb free speech and civil rights, and adding that it will be rendered useless if large numbers of people join street protests.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat told the media on Sunday that people should do their research before joining a street protest.

Asked about Saturday's rally, Ms Narumon said the prime minister was concerned about public safety and would rather see dissent toward the government addressed by MPs in parliament.

However, anti-regime activist Nuttaa Mahattana hailed Saturday's rally as a success, saying a “Prayut, Get Out” campaign should be launched simultaneously with the charter amendment bid.

Ms Nuttaa warned the FFP not to lose sight of the campaign or exploit for the situation for its own gain, otherwise it could turn off possible allies who do not share the party's political stance.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Mai, Pol Maj Chuwaphon Chaisorn, inspector at Chiang Mai police station, lodged a complaint with local police against activists who opened a Facebook page named "Liberal Assembly of Chiang Mai University for Democracy" which invited people to join them at Tha Pae Gate in Chiang Mai's Muang district on Saturday, the same day of the gathering in Bangkok.

He accused them of organising an unlawful assembly.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 December 2019 - 09:56:26 

The outside world is watching with interest how the 'new' thai Government tries to curb free speech and civil rights/protests. It was a big mistake to manoeuvre a politician out of the Parliament where he could have been better 'contained' than now as a free bird in the streets.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Safety drill turns deadly! Teen hitman? Protest returns to BKK! || December 16
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk
Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay
Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill
Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island
Operators seek more domestic measures
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety
Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide
Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’
Week-long search fails to find missing kayak couple as slew of water safety incidents kills 10 in two months
No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver
Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion
Retailers join month-long Grand Sale
Justice Minister vows to hurry kratom legalisation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stolen newborn returned! No helmet boys serious crash! Earn money over road fines? || December 13

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

@Wiesel. I agree.100%...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Regarding Editors reminder: It's funny that the serial poster can spill his derision about all k...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

R.I.P Mr Dong. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

But you allow posts where Phuket Marine Office is blamed as useless and not funktional at all in gen...(Read More)

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

How long will the submitting process take? Than, next, how long before the budget is granted? Than g...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Khun Fascinated. I was just asking 2 questions. You answered 1 ( 5 feet high only). Than still t...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories here... We will try to allow comments ...(Read More)

FFP faces legal strife over rally

The outside world is watching with interest how the 'new' thai Government tries to curb free...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Comment blocked yet again Mr Ed? Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

K..., if you realy want to start stopping useless things just start to stop your useless comments fi...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique