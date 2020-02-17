FFP deputy leader resigns, will leave army house

BANGKOK: Future Forward (FFP) deputy leader Lt Gen Pongsakorn Rodchomphu has announced his resignation from the party’s executive board and said he will be moving out of his military-owned house by the end of March.

Lt Gen Pongsakorn posted news of his resignation on his Facebook account late yesterday (Feb 16).

The FFP is pushing strongly for military reforms, and army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong has announced that retired officers will have to leave their official houses in military compounds to make way for their successors.

The deputy leader of the key opposition party in his announcement apologised for failing to inform people earlier that he was living in a military house. He said he did not reveal it because he was preparing to move out.

Although Gen Apirat said retired officers have to leave their official houses by the end of this month, Lt Gen Pongsakorn wrote that he would leave by March 31, in line with the timing of an annual military reshuffle.

Lt Gen Pongsakorn, a party list-MP, wrote that he was in the middle of an overseas trip and would formally inform the executive of his decision after his return.

Lt Gen Apisit Nuchbusaba, directorate of join civil affairs at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said Lt Pongsakorn had been a specialist at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and retired in 2016.

He stayed at a house owned by the Armed Forces Security Centre in Bang Khen district and applied to extend his stay on a yearly basis, until this year. The relevant commander approved the request because Lt Gen Pongsakorn had contributed to the armed forces and did not have a house of his own, Lt Gen Apisit said.